NATAS Announces 2019 Daytime Emmys Pre-Nominations for Drama Performer Categories

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences have announced the pre-nominations for all of the drama performer categories ahead of the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

“The Young and the Restless” lead the pre-nominations with 21 candidates, but “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives” are close behind with 20 and 19 candidates, respectively.

“We are very proud to officially launch the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards with this list of extremely talented actors and actresses,” said Brent Stanton, executive director of Daytime Emmy Awards Administration. “We are also very excited that this year the pre-nomination round includes the very talented performers from the digital drama series.”

Peer judges viewed clips of each performer entry before selecting their top 10 choices for each of the categories. The votes were tabulated, and the candidates will now advance to the blue ribbon screening round on Feb. 21, where the final nominees and winners will be determined. Each category has 10 candidates, except for supporting actress in a digital drama, which has 11 after a tie.

The nominations will be announced on Wednesday, March 20. Here is the full list of pre-nominations:

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sharon Case, as Sharon Newman

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Amelia Heinle, as Victoria Newman

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Finola Hughes, as Anna Devane

“General Hospital,” ABC

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux DiMera

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Michelle Stafford, as Nina Reeves

“General Hospital,” ABC

Heather Tom, as Katie Logan

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Maura West, as Ava Jerome

“General Hospital,” ABC

Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos

“General Hospital,” ABC

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Maurice Benard, as Sonny Corinthos

“General Hospital,” ABC

Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Eric Braeden, as Victor Newman

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Tyler Christopher, as Stefan DiMera

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Scott Clifton, as Liam Spencer

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Billy Flynn, as Chad DiMera

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Drake Hogestyn, as John Black

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Jon Lindstrom, as Ryan/Kevin Collins

“General Hospital,” ABC

Stephen Nichols, as Steve “Patch” Johnson

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Jason Thompson, as Billy Abbott

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tamara Braun, as Dr. Kim Nero

“General Hospital,” ABC

Kassie DePaiva, as Eve Donovan

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Linsey Godfrey, as Sarah Horton

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Martha Madison, as Belle Black

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Beth Maitland, as Traci Abbott

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Kirsten Storms, as Maxie Jones

“General Hospital,” ABC

Sal Stowers, as Lani Price

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry

“General Hospital,” ABC

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Darin Brooks, as Wyatt Spencer

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Max Gail, as Mike Corbin

“General Hospital,” ABC

Bryton James, as Devon Hamilton

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Thad Luckinbill, as JT Hellstrom

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Eric Martsolf, as Brady Black

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Wes Ramsey, as Peter August

“General Hospital,” ABC

Greg Rikaart, as Leo Stark

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Christopher Sean, as Paul Narita

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Aaron D. Spears, as Justin Barber

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Dominic Zamprogna, as Dante Falconeri

“General Hospital,” ABC

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Alyvia Alyn Lind, as Faith Newman

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Kiara Barnes, as Zoe Buckingham

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Sasha Calle, as Lola Rosales

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome

“General Hospital,” ABC

Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Camryn Hamm, as Shauna Nelson

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Victoria Konefal, as Ciara Brady

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson

“General Hospital,” ABC

Eden McCoy, as Josslyn Jacks

“General Hospital,” ABC

Nia Sioux, as Emma Barber

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Lexi Stevenson, as Mattie Ashby

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Adain Bradley, as Xander Avant

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Noah Alexander Gerry, as Charlie Ashby

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

William Lipton, as Cameron Webber

“General Hospital,” ABC

Kyler Pettis, as Theo Carver

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Garren Stitt, as Oscar Nero

“General Hospital,” ABC

Zach Tinker, as Fenmore Baldwin

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, as Miguel Garcia

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Patricia Bethune, as Nurse Mary Pat

“General Hospital,” ABC

Wayne Brady, as Dr. Reese Buckingham

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Daniel Hall, as Scott Grainger

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Monica Horan, as Kiernan

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Cassandra James, as Dr. Terry Randolph

“General Hospital,” ABC

Kelly Kruger, as Mackenzie Browning

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Kate Mansi, as Abigail Deveraux

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Thaao Penghlis, as Andre DiMera

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Jeremy Ray Valdez, as Detective Alex Sanchez

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

James Read, as Gregory Chase

“General Hospital,” ABC

Hunter Tylo, as Dr. Taylor Hayes

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Danny Woodburn, as Ken

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Nikko Austen Smith, as Jilly Mitchell

“Jacqueline and Jilly,” UMC Nikko

Vanessa Baden Kelly, as Journee

“Giants,” YouTube.com

Ji Bak, as Molly

“Only Children,” Vimeo.com

Ashley Clements, as Sona

“Sona,” Legendary Digital Networks

Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos

“The Bay: The Series,: Amazon Prime Video

Liana Liberato, as McKenna Brady

“Light as a Feather,” Hulu

Shanti Lowry, as Yolanda Rodriguez

“Bronx SIU,” UMC/Amazon Prime Video

Haley Ramm, as Violet Simmons

“Light as a Feather,” Hulu

Alesha Reneé, as Calysta Jeffries

“The Rich and the Ruthless,” UMC

Liz Vassey, as Dr. Gillian Hunt

“Riley Parra,” Tello Films

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Mitchell Anderson, as Jason Addams

“After Forever,” Amazon Prime Video & Binge Networks

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett

“The Bay: The Series,” Amazon Prime Video

James Bland, as Malachi

“Giants,” YouTube.com

Richard Brooks, as Augustus Barringer

“The Rich and the Ruthless,” UMC

Richard Brooks, as Magnus Mitchell

“Jacqueline and Jilly,” UMC

Yuri Lowenthal, as Max Levodolinsky

“Orbital Redux,” Project Alpha

Kevin Spirtas, as Brian Stone

“After Forever,” Amazon Prime Video & Binge Networks

Tim Wardell, as Mohammed

“Only Children,” Vimeo.com

Brian White, as Jimmy Blue

“Bronx SIU,” UMC/Amazon Prime Video

Wayne Wilcox, as Ray

“Only Children,” Vimeo.com

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Marion Akpan, as Nancy Stephenson

“Anacostia,” YouTube.com

Crystal Brown, as Tamera

“Giants,” YouTube.com

Erin Cherry, as Brenda

“After Forever,” Amazon Prime Video & Binge Networks

Celeste Fianna, as Tamara Garrett

“The Bay: The Series,” Amazon Prime Video

Cady Huffman, as Lisa

“After Forever,” Amazon Prime Video & Binge Networks

Joy McElveen, as Mellori

“Giants,” YouTube.com

Carolyn Ratteray, as Caitlin Priest

“Riley Parra,” Tello Films

Irene Roseen, as Maeve Fielding

“The Rich and the Ruthless,” UMC

Victoria Rowell, as Jacqueline Mitchell

“Jacqueline and Jilly,” UMC

Karrueche Tran, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett

“The Bay: The Series,” Prime Video

Brianne Tju, as Alex Portnoy

“Light as a Feather,” Hulu

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Matthew Ashford, as Steve Jensen

“The Bay: The Series,” Amazon Prime Video

Ameer Baraka, as Darius

“Bronx SIU,” UMC/Amazon Prime Video

Brandon Beemer, as Evan Blackwell

“The Bay: The Series,” Amazon Prime Video

Carl Gilliard, as Dr. Munroe

“Giants,” YouTube.com

Wil Lash, as Scott Taylor

“Anacostia,” YouTube.com

Tremayne Norris, as Carlos Daniels

“Anacostia,” YouTube.com

Marc Anthony Samuel, as Mark Levodolinsky

“Orbital Redux,” Project Alpha

Sean Samuels, as Ade

“Giants,” YouTube.com

Terrence Terrell, as Kwasi Asamoah

“Giants,” YouTube.com

Alex Wyse, as Cooper

“Only Children,” Vimeo.com

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Denise Boutte, as Jasmine

“Bronx SIU,” UMC/Amazon Prime Video

Lou Diamond Phillips, as Martin

“Conversations in L.A.,” Amazon Prime Video

Sean Patrick Flanery, as Ty Garrett

“The Bay: The Series,” Amazon Prime Video

Anita Gillette, as Frannie

“After Forever,” Amazon Prime Video & Binge Networks

A. Martinez, as Nardo Ramos

“The Bay: The Series,” Amazon Prime Video

Amy Pietz, as Mrs. Shannon Pierce

“Conversations in L.A.,” Amazon Prime Video

J. August Richards, as Andrew Prescott

“Giants,” YouTube.com

Eric Roberts, as Alexander Fortnoy

“New Dogs, Old Tricks,” Amazon Prime Video

Kelsey Scott, as Sadiyah Siobahn

“Giants,” YouTube.com

Marina Sirtis, as Gail Finney

“Riley Parra,”Tello Films