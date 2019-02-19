NATAS Announces 2019 Daytime Emmys Pre-Nominations for Drama Performer Categories

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences have announced the pre-nominations for all of the drama performer categories ahead of the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
“The Young and the Restless” lead the pre-nominations with 21 candidates, but “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives” are close behind with 20 and 19 candidates, respectively.
“We are very proud to officially launch the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards with this list of extremely talented actors and actresses,” said Brent Stanton, executive director of Daytime Emmy Awards Administration. “We are also very excited that this year the pre-nomination round includes the very talented performers from the digital drama series.”
Peer judges viewed clips of each performer entry before selecting their top 10 choices for each of the categories. The votes were tabulated, and the candidates will now advance to the blue ribbon screening round on Feb. 21, where the final nominees and winners will be determined. Each category has 10 candidates, except for supporting actress in a digital drama, which has 11 after a tie.
The nominations will be announced on Wednesday, March 20. Here is the full list of pre-nominations:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sharon Case, as Sharon Newman
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Amelia Heinle, as Victoria Newman
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Finola Hughes, as Anna Devane
“General Hospital,” ABC
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux DiMera
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Michelle Stafford, as Nina Reeves
“General Hospital,” ABC
Heather Tom, as Katie Logan
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Maura West, as Ava Jerome
“General Hospital,” ABC
Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos
“General Hospital,” ABC
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Maurice Benard, as Sonny Corinthos
“General Hospital,” ABC
Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Eric Braeden, as Victor Newman
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Tyler Christopher, as Stefan DiMera
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Scott Clifton, as Liam Spencer
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Billy Flynn, as Chad DiMera
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Drake Hogestyn, as John Black
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Jon Lindstrom, as Ryan/Kevin Collins
“General Hospital,” ABC
Stephen Nichols, as Steve “Patch” Johnson
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Jason Thompson, as Billy Abbott
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tamara Braun, as Dr. Kim Nero
“General Hospital,” ABC
Kassie DePaiva, as Eve Donovan
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Linsey Godfrey, as Sarah Horton
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Martha Madison, as Belle Black
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Beth Maitland, as Traci Abbott
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Kirsten Storms, as Maxie Jones
“General Hospital,” ABC
Sal Stowers, as Lani Price
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry
“General Hospital,” ABC
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Darin Brooks, as Wyatt Spencer
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Max Gail, as Mike Corbin
“General Hospital,” ABC
Bryton James, as Devon Hamilton
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Thad Luckinbill, as JT Hellstrom
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Eric Martsolf, as Brady Black
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Wes Ramsey, as Peter August
“General Hospital,” ABC
Greg Rikaart, as Leo Stark
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Christopher Sean, as Paul Narita
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Aaron D. Spears, as Justin Barber
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Dominic Zamprogna, as Dante Falconeri
“General Hospital,” ABC
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Alyvia Alyn Lind, as Faith Newman
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Kiara Barnes, as Zoe Buckingham
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Sasha Calle, as Lola Rosales
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome
“General Hospital,” ABC
Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Camryn Hamm, as Shauna Nelson
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Victoria Konefal, as Ciara Brady
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson
“General Hospital,” ABC
Eden McCoy, as Josslyn Jacks
“General Hospital,” ABC
Nia Sioux, as Emma Barber
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Lexi Stevenson, as Mattie Ashby
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Adain Bradley, as Xander Avant
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Noah Alexander Gerry, as Charlie Ashby
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
William Lipton, as Cameron Webber
“General Hospital,” ABC
Kyler Pettis, as Theo Carver
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Garren Stitt, as Oscar Nero
“General Hospital,” ABC
Zach Tinker, as Fenmore Baldwin
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, as Miguel Garcia
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Patricia Bethune, as Nurse Mary Pat
“General Hospital,” ABC
Wayne Brady, as Dr. Reese Buckingham
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Daniel Hall, as Scott Grainger
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Monica Horan, as Kiernan
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Cassandra James, as Dr. Terry Randolph
“General Hospital,” ABC
Kelly Kruger, as Mackenzie Browning
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Kate Mansi, as Abigail Deveraux
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Thaao Penghlis, as Andre DiMera
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Jeremy Ray Valdez, as Detective Alex Sanchez
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
James Read, as Gregory Chase
“General Hospital,” ABC
Hunter Tylo, as Dr. Taylor Hayes
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Danny Woodburn, as Ken
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Nikko Austen Smith, as Jilly Mitchell
“Jacqueline and Jilly,” UMC Nikko
Vanessa Baden Kelly, as Journee
“Giants,” YouTube.com
Ji Bak, as Molly
“Only Children,” Vimeo.com
Ashley Clements, as Sona
“Sona,” Legendary Digital Networks
Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos
“The Bay: The Series,: Amazon Prime Video
Liana Liberato, as McKenna Brady
“Light as a Feather,” Hulu
Shanti Lowry, as Yolanda Rodriguez
“Bronx SIU,” UMC/Amazon Prime Video
Haley Ramm, as Violet Simmons
“Light as a Feather,” Hulu
Alesha Reneé, as Calysta Jeffries
“The Rich and the Ruthless,” UMC
Liz Vassey, as Dr. Gillian Hunt
“Riley Parra,” Tello Films
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Mitchell Anderson, as Jason Addams
“After Forever,” Amazon Prime Video & Binge Networks
Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett
“The Bay: The Series,” Amazon Prime Video
James Bland, as Malachi
“Giants,” YouTube.com
Richard Brooks, as Augustus Barringer
“The Rich and the Ruthless,” UMC
Richard Brooks, as Magnus Mitchell
“Jacqueline and Jilly,” UMC
Yuri Lowenthal, as Max Levodolinsky
“Orbital Redux,” Project Alpha
Kevin Spirtas, as Brian Stone
“After Forever,” Amazon Prime Video & Binge Networks
Tim Wardell, as Mohammed
“Only Children,” Vimeo.com
Brian White, as Jimmy Blue
“Bronx SIU,” UMC/Amazon Prime Video
Wayne Wilcox, as Ray
“Only Children,” Vimeo.com
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Marion Akpan, as Nancy Stephenson
“Anacostia,” YouTube.com
Crystal Brown, as Tamera
“Giants,” YouTube.com
Erin Cherry, as Brenda
“After Forever,” Amazon Prime Video & Binge Networks
Celeste Fianna, as Tamara Garrett
“The Bay: The Series,” Amazon Prime Video
Cady Huffman, as Lisa
“After Forever,” Amazon Prime Video & Binge Networks
Joy McElveen, as Mellori
“Giants,” YouTube.com
Carolyn Ratteray, as Caitlin Priest
“Riley Parra,” Tello Films
Irene Roseen, as Maeve Fielding
“The Rich and the Ruthless,” UMC
Victoria Rowell, as Jacqueline Mitchell
“Jacqueline and Jilly,” UMC
Karrueche Tran, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett
“The Bay: The Series,” Prime Video
Brianne Tju, as Alex Portnoy
“Light as a Feather,” Hulu
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Matthew Ashford, as Steve Jensen
“The Bay: The Series,” Amazon Prime Video
Ameer Baraka, as Darius
“Bronx SIU,” UMC/Amazon Prime Video
Brandon Beemer, as Evan Blackwell
“The Bay: The Series,” Amazon Prime Video
Carl Gilliard, as Dr. Munroe
“Giants,” YouTube.com
Wil Lash, as Scott Taylor
“Anacostia,” YouTube.com
Tremayne Norris, as Carlos Daniels
“Anacostia,” YouTube.com
Marc Anthony Samuel, as Mark Levodolinsky
“Orbital Redux,” Project Alpha
Sean Samuels, as Ade
“Giants,” YouTube.com
Terrence Terrell, as Kwasi Asamoah
“Giants,” YouTube.com
Alex Wyse, as Cooper
“Only Children,” Vimeo.com
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Denise Boutte, as Jasmine
“Bronx SIU,” UMC/Amazon Prime Video
Lou Diamond Phillips, as Martin
“Conversations in L.A.,” Amazon Prime Video
Sean Patrick Flanery, as Ty Garrett
“The Bay: The Series,” Amazon Prime Video
Anita Gillette, as Frannie
“After Forever,” Amazon Prime Video & Binge Networks
A. Martinez, as Nardo Ramos
“The Bay: The Series,” Amazon Prime Video
Amy Pietz, as Mrs. Shannon Pierce
“Conversations in L.A.,” Amazon Prime Video
J. August Richards, as Andrew Prescott
“Giants,” YouTube.com
Eric Roberts, as Alexander Fortnoy
“New Dogs, Old Tricks,” Amazon Prime Video
Kelsey Scott, as Sadiyah Siobahn
“Giants,” YouTube.com
Marina Sirtis, as Gail Finney
“Riley Parra,”Tello Films