×

Daytime Emmys Gets New Production Oversight as NATAS Makes Leadership Changes

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alex Trebek - Outstanding Game Show Host - Jeopardy46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Press Room, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 05 May 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences — the East Coast counterpart to the Los Angeles-based Television Academy — is shuffling its leadership, which includes switching who oversees production of its most visible event, the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Under the reorganization, one executive will now oversee the production of all of NATAS’ key awards shows, including the Daytime Emmys, which will be separate from the administration of those awards. Steve Ulrich has now been elevated senior vice president, production and events, a newly-created position in which he will handle the planning and production of the Daytime, Sports, News & Documentary, and Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards ceremonies, plus the National Student Production Awards and other events.

For the Daytime Emmys, that means David Michaels, who has served as senior vice president of the Daytime Emmys and Events, as well as executive producer of the Daytime Emmys, is departing. Michaels had been in that role for the last five years.

Related

This reps the latest Daytime Emmys change made by NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp, who first joined the org last year and immediately faced a threatened boycott by the four major network soap operas after a controversy erupted over its voting system. Sharp commissioned an independent investigation into complains over the Daytime Emmys voting process, and the boycott didn’t happen.

Among the changes already implemented were doubling the size of NATAS’ awards team and ending the practice of posting clip submissions from some categories online. This year’s Daytime Emmys appears to have gone off without a hitch similar to last year, but a follow-up report will also investigate how and if those changes are working.

According to Sharp, in creating this new job under Ulrich, NATAS was looking to “create greater independence and differentiation” between the production of the award ceremonies and the top-level administration of the Emmy competitions.

“This realignment allows our leadership team to think more strategically across all our programs as we work to serve this growing audience,” Sharp said. “Further, it builds on efforts initiated last year to strengthen confidence in the Emmy Awards process by responding to concerns raised regarding common oversight of awards administration and production.”

NATAS also announced that Lisa Armstrong, who joined in February from the New York Festivals and nearly two decades in the music industry, will now be director, production & events.

More positions will be announced in the coming weeks, including a new Sports awards administrator, Sharp said.

Ulrich will take on his expanded job after previously having overseen the Sports Emmy Awards since 2010. He’s produced more than a dozen NATAS events; prior to joining the org, he spent 28 years at NBC Sports, including more than two decades as director of talent and promotion. At the Peacock, Ulrich produced advertising campaigns for seven Olympics, six Super Bowls and 12 NBA Finals.

The Daytime Emmys are no longer broadcast on television, but NATAS reports that it saw an increase in views online this year when counting both viewership of the full awards show, as well as replays and clip views.

[Pictured: Winner Alex Trebek at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards.]

Popular on Variety

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

More TV

  • Alex Trebek - Outstanding Game Show

    Daytime Emmys Gets New Production Oversight as NATAS Makes Leadership Changes

    The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences — the East Coast counterpart to the Los Angeles-based Television Academy — is shuffling its leadership, which includes switching who oversees production of its most visible event, the Daytime Emmy Awards. Under the reorganization, one executive will now oversee the production of all of NATAS’ key awards [...]

  • david ayer

    David Ayer to Develop Private Military Contractor Series at Showtime (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showtime is developing a one-hour series about private military contractors with David Ayer, Variety has learned exclusively. Ayer is attached to write and direct the series, currently titled “The Company.” It is described as an irreverent look at the military contracting industry during its Wild West heyday post 9/11. Further described as an “anti-procedural,” it [...]

  • Rocky

    What's Coming to Hulu in July 2019

    If you’ve already binged your way through the latest season of  “Handmaid’s Tale” and all of “Catch-22,” worry not because Hulu is here to cure your mid-vacation content slump with a whole new slate of titles coming to the streamer this July. Watch Kristen Bell reprise her role as the titular character in Season 4 [...]

  • Peter Ramsey

    'Spider-Verse' Co-Director Peter Ramsey to Speak at 2019 View Conference

    Peter Ramsey, who won an Oscar this year for co-directing the hit animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” has joined the long list of high-level speakers for the 2019 View Conference, which runs from Oct. 21-25 in Turin, Italy. “I’m delighted to announce that Peter Ramsey, who is the first African American director to win [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Star Lena Headey

    'Game of Thrones' Star Lena Headey to Lead 'Rita' Showtime Pilot

    Just over a week after her “Game of Thrones” brother-lover Nikolaj Coster-Waldau joined a pilot at FX, Lena Headey has been a cast in a pilot of her own. The actress, who was most recently seen under a pile of rubble in the final episode of the HBO mega hit, will play the title character [...]

  • First Look at Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth

    First Look at Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern in ‘War of the Worlds’ Series

    Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern are in action in the first pictures from the “War of the Worlds” series from Canal Plus, Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa, and AGC Television. The H.G. Wells adaptation is set in modern-day Europe. Byrne and McGovern belong to an ensemble cast featuring Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Daisy Edgar [...]

  • Sarah Esberg

    Plan B's Sarah Esberg Named President of Drew Goddard's New Production Company

    In a deal with 20th Century Fox Television, Sarah Esberg, most recently a longtime producer and executive at Brad Pitt’s Plan B, is making the leap to Drew Goddard’s production company to become president of the newly formed Goddard Textiles. “The prospect of joining Drew, whose work I have loved and admired for years, at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad