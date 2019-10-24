×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Daytime Emmy Awards Will Expand to Three Nights in 2020

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kathie Lee Gifford - Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host - Today Show With Kathie Lee and Hoda46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Press Room, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 05 May 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

The National Academy of TV Arts and Sciences is spreading out next year’s Daytime Emmy Awards over three days — mirroring what its west-coast counterpart already does with the Primetime Emmys.

NATAS, the East Coast-based academy handling most non-Primetime Emmys, announced Tuesday that the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be divided into three awards shows on Friday, June 12, 2020, Saturday, June 13th, 2020 and Sunday, June 14th, 2020.

“We are thrilled to add a third night of celebrating the diversity and talents of our daytime community,” said NATAS President/CEO Adam Sharp. “We have seen how the Television Academy’s expansion of the Primetime Creative Arts ceremonies has made room for more honorees to have their well-earned moment in the sun, and we hope to replicate their success.”

All three shows will be held in Pasadena, Calif. Categories to be presented at each program to be determined and announced at a future date. In recent years, none of the Daytime Emmys ceremonies have been telecast; it’s also unclear if there are any plans to add a TV partner this year.

The decision to spread the creative arts portion of the Daytime Emmy Awards is the latest Daytime Emmys change made by NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp, who first joined the org last year and immediately faced a threatened boycott by the four major network soap operas after a controversy erupted over its voting system. Sharp commissioned an independent investigation into complains over the Daytime Emmys voting process, and the boycott didn’t happen.

This year, the org released a “transparency report” for the 46th Daytime Emmys, revealing five separate judging irregularities and four nomination challenges — and how they handled each dispute.

The expansion into three ceremonies also comes after NATAS named a new executive to oversee production of all of NATAS’ key awards shows, including the Daytime Emmys. Earlier this year, Steve Ulrich was tapped as senior vice president, production and events, a newly-created position in which he handles the planning and production of the Daytime, Sports, News & Documentary, and Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards ceremonies, plus the National Student Production Awards and other events.

More TV

  • Kathie Lee Gifford - Outstanding Informative

    Daytime Emmy Awards Will Expand to Three Nights in 2020

    The National Academy of TV Arts and Sciences is spreading out next year’s Daytime Emmy Awards over three days — mirroring what its west-coast counterpart already does with the Primetime Emmys. NATAS, the East Coast-based academy handling most non-Primetime Emmys, announced Tuesday that the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be divided into three awards [...]

  • Marja Pyykkö

    Finnish Streamer Orders Period Female-Driven Drama 'Bad Apples' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Elisa Viihde, the popular Finnish Svod service behind “All the Sins” and “Shadow Lines,” is developing “Bad Apples,” a daring psychological drama series, with Lagardere Studios Distribution. The concept for “Bad Apples” was created by Marja Pyykkö (“Hooked,” “Run Sister Run!”) who will also be directed the eight-part show. Fire Monkey Productions (“The Angry Birds [...]

  • NBCU CEO Steve Burke

    NBCUniversal's Steve Burke on Streaming Wars: 'This Is a Moment in Time'

    NBCUniversal chief Steve Burke predicts that things are going to get even more intense among the media and tech giants launching streaming platforms before the marketplace inevitably settles down. Burke, speaking Thursday morning on Comcast’s third quarter earnings call, said NBCUniversal is committed to its strategy of launching into the streaming arena with the advertising-supported [...]

  • Oggy Oggy

    Netflix Orders Preschool Series 'Oggy Oggy' From Xilam Animation

    Netflix has ordered an original CGI-animated preschool series, “Oggy Oggy,” based on the hit franchise “Oggy and the Cockroaches,” from French production company Xilam Animation. The series “Oggy and the Cockroaches” has reached 800 million households around the world over the last 20 years and already ranks as one of the most popular kids series [...]

  • Post Malone

    Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande Lead 2019 American Music Award Nominations

    Post Malone, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande led the nominees for the American Music Awards, which were announced very gradually on social media Thursday morning. Post Malone is the most nominated artist this year with seven total nominations, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock. Billie Eilish [...]

  • NBA basketball

    China Continues Broadcast Blackout of NBA Games as New Season Begins

    China’s state broadcaster blacked out the first two days of the NBA’s new season and Tencent did not stream the majority of the games live, as the league continues to face off with the Communist government over free speech. The NBA has been at odds with Chinese sponsors, networks and fans in its most critical [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad