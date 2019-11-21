×
‘Days of Our Lives’ Renewed for Season 56 at NBC

Days of Our Lives Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes
CREDIT: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” is nearing a deal for a renewal for a 56th season at NBC.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the deal for the new season is not done yet but all signs point to it being closed soon. The news comes less than two weeks after it was reported that the entire cast of the series had been released from their contracts, which some took as a sign the show was coming to an end.

Days of our Lives” is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. It is executive produced by Ken Corday, Greg Meng and Albert Alarr, with Ron Carlivati as head writer.

NBC and Sony Pictures Television declined to comment. Reps for Corday Productions did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

The daytime drama has run for over 13,000 episodes since first debuting in 1965. The show will go on hiatus at the end of November, though it has shot enough episodes to last through the end of the current broadcast season. “Days of Our Lives” is one of the few daytime soaps still on the air, with the others being “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless” on CBS as well as “General Hospital” on ABC. “Days” is set in the fictional Midwestern town of Salem and follows lives of the Brady, Horton and DiMera families. The show was renewed for its current 55th season back in January.

It was announced earlier this week that a new “Days of Our Lives” digital series, entitled “Last Blast Reunion,” would launch on the DOOL App on Nov. 29. The streaming series will bring nine characters from the 2000 season of the show back together for a special Salem High class reunion. Brandon Beemer, Martha Madison, Nadia Bjorlin, Heather Lindell, Aaron Van Wagner and Lindsay Hollister are all reprising roles, while Teressa Liane and Chadwick Hopson have been added in recasting.

