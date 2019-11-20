×
'Days of our Lives' to Launch New Digital Series 'Last Blast Reunion'

Danielle Turchiano

Nadia Bjorlin, Martha Madison
Days of our Lives” is launching a new digital series, entitled “Last Blast Reunion,” on the DOOL App Nov. 29.

This streaming series will bring nine beloved characters from the 2000 season of the NBC daytime drama back together for a special Salem High class reunion. Brandon Beemer, Martha Madison, Nadia Bjorlin, Heather Lindell, Aaron Van Wagner and Lindsay Hollister are all reprising roles, while Teressa Liane and Chadwick Hopson have been added in recasting.

Beemer will portray Shawn Douglas Brady, who he has played in the linear series since 2006; Madison is Belle Black, who she has played since 2005; and Bjorlin is Chloe Lane, a role she originated in 1999. Lindell reprises her 2004-05 role of Jan Spears, while Van Wagner returns as Jason Welles, a part he played from 2000-07; and Hollister revisits her 2001 role of Susan Adamson. Liane has taken over the role of Mimi Lockhart, previously portrayed by Farah Fath, and Hopson steps in as Kevin Lambert.

Additionally, the team behind the show is promising a “major fan favorite” will also join the reunion.

“We are excited to bring together some of the most beloved characters from Days of our Lives in the next DOOL App series,” said Greg Meng, co-executive producer of “Days of our Lives.” “As this new digital platform continues to grow, we can provide exciting additional content to complement the air show on NBC.”

In “Last Blast Reunion” Belle and Chloe discover their old friend Kevin has reopened the “.Com Café” in New York, and the trio decides to plan a reunion of the “Last Blast Crew.” The friends reminisce and quickly ease back into their old bonds and rivalries, but the story “takes an unexpected turn with some shocking twists that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats all the way to the surprise ending.”

Each of the eight episodes will run between seven and 10 minutes and length, released weekly on the DOOL App. They will also be available on the NBC app and NBC.com a week after release on the DOOL App.

The “Last Blast Reunion” digital series was written by “Days of our Lives” head writer Ron Carlivati and produced by Corday Productions. “Days of our Lives” is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. It is executive produced by Ken Corday, Greg Meng and Albert Alarr, with Ron Carlivati as head writer.

This new digital series announcement comes a week after the linear show released its actors from their contracts.

Watch a clip from”Last Blast Reunion”:

