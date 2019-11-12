‘Days of Our Lives’ Cast Members Released From Contracts

The entire cast of the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” have been released from their contracts, Variety has confirmed.

The move could signal the end of the long-running daytime drama, which has run for over 13,000 episodes since first debuting in 1965. The show will go on an indefinite hiatus at the end of November, though it is said that the show has shot enough episodes to last through the end of the current broadcast season.

“Days of our Lives” is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. It is executive produced by Ken Corday, Greg Meng and Albert Alarr, with Ron Carlivati as head writer.

NBC and Sony Pictures Television declined to comment. Corday Productions did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

“Days of Our Lives” is one of the few daytime soaps still on the air, with the others being “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless” on CBS as well as “General Hospital” on ABC. “Days” is set in the fictional Midwestern town of Salem and follows lives of the Brady, Horton and DiMera families. The show was renewed for its current 55th season back in January.

TVLine first reported this news.