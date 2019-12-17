×
'Daybreak' Canceled After One Season at Netflix

DAYBREAK
CREDIT: Ursula Coyote/Netflix

Netflix’s “Daybreak” will not return for a second season.

Co-creator Aron Coleite revealed the news in a tweet posted Monday night.

“We learned last week that Daybreak will not be returning for a second season. We’re so sorry we couldn’t share it with you sooner but also grateful that we got to hang out in these last few live tweet sessions with all of you,” a prepared statement reads. “Thank you for picking up what we put down, for running with it in all of your amazing, weird, monstrous ways and for being such an important part of this show and our experience making it.”

“No one is as heartbroken as we are that we can’t share more of this ride with you,” the statement continued. “But we’re so grateful to have gotten to bring it this far.”

The black comedy adventure series starred Colin Ford, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Cody Kearsley, Jeanté Godlock, Gregory Kasyan, Krysta Rodriguez, and Matthew Broderick and followed a group of high schoolers struggling to survive in post-apocalyptic Glendale, Calif. Brad Peyton co-created the series along with Coleite. The pair also served as executive producers with Jeff Fierson. Michael J. Malone and Bruce Dunn produced the series.

“Daybreak” is based on a comic book series of the same name by Brian Ralph, and premiered Oct. 24, 2019 on Netflix. In his review, Variety‘s Daniel D’Addario wrote that “what makes ‘Daybreak’ work inasmuch as it does is the counterpoint between what the characters’ lives were like before the blast, and what they’re living for now,” but added “it’s the show’s action and social commentary that falls short.”

