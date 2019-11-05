David Wain, A.D. Miles Set Daily Sitcom Pilot at WarnerMedia

Frequent collaborators David Wain and A.D. Miles are teaming up to develop a daily sitcom for WarnerMedia, Variety has learned.

The project, titled “Today’s Special,” has been given a pilot order plus a four episode commitment, given that the show will be shot and aired daily should it go to series. It takes place in a 24-hour diner which serves as a hub for a diverse group of characters. The lives of the staff and regulars intertwine in ongoing storylines while also reacting to trending topics and the day’s headlines.

The project does not have an official network home under the WarnerMedia umbrella at this time, and could potentially air on one of the linear networks like TBS or on the streaming service HBO Max.

Jax Media will produce the series, with Wain and Miles serving as producers in addition to creating the format.

Wain previously co-wrote and directed the cult hit comedy “Wet Hot American Summer,” which spawned the Netflix shows “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp” and “Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later.” He is also known for his work on the shows “Childrens Hospital,” “Stella,” and the upcoming Netflix series “Medical Police.”

Miles was formerly the head writer for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” He has also written for shows such as “Dog Bites Man,” “The Gong Show,” and awards shows like the Emmys and the Golden Globes.

Wain is repped by WME, Artists First, and Stone Genow. Miles is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Stone Genow.