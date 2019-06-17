×
David Tennant, Hayley Atwell Among the Guest Stars in Netflix’s European Procedural ‘Criminal’

CREDIT: JOSE HARO/netflix

A host of guest stars have signed on for “Criminal,” the stripped down Netflix procedural set in the France, Spain, Germany, and the U.K. The action takes place within the confines of a police interview suite and there are three 45-minute episodes set in each country.

In the British installment’s guest stars include David Tennant, Hayley Atwell, Youssef Kerkour, and Clare-Hope Ashitey. George Kay (“Killing Eve”) and Jim Field Smith (“Endeavour”) are the showrunners.

The Idiotlamp-produced series was filmed at Netflix’s new production hub in Madrid. The series bows globally on Netflix in the fall.

In France, the roster of guest stars includes Nathalie Baye, Jérémie Renier, and Sara Giraudeau, and in Germany Peter Kurth, Christian Berkel, Deniz Arora and Nina Hoss. The Spanish episodes will have Carmen Machi, Inma Cuesta, Eduard Fernández, Emma Suárez, Álvaro Cervantes guesting.

The episodes are all in the local language, with writing and directing talent from the individual territories taking charge of the episodes from their countries, setting up an innovative production model.

The regular cast in the U.K. includes Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Nicholas Pinnock, Mark Stanley, Rochenda Sandall, Shubham Saraf. In France, Margot Bancilhon, Laurent Lucas, Stéphane Jobert, Anne Azoulay, Mhamed Arezki are regulars, and in Germany Eva Meckbach, Sylvester Groth, Florence Kasumba, Christian Kuchenbuch and Jonathan Berlin.

The Spanish regulars are Jorge Bosch, José Ángel Egido, Nuria Mencía, Daniel Chamorro, María Morales, Javi Coll and Milo Taboada.

Netflix announced the series late last year and added the casting information in a teaser video, released Monday. Check it out, below.

