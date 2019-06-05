David Tennant, Cush Jumbo Join Channel 4 Drama ‘Deadwater Fell’

David Tennant and Cush Jumbo will lead the cast of “Deadwater Fell” (working title), the upcoming Channel 4 drama following two families in the aftermath of a tragedy that claims the lives of a woman and her three children.

Hailing from Daisy Coulam, a writer on “Grantchester,” and Endemol Shine’s Kudos, the producer of that show and “Humans,” it will be filmed and set in Scotland.

Tennant (“Good Omens”) plays Tom Kendrick, a trusted local doctor. After a house fire, which he survives, his wife, Kate, and their kids are found dead. When it emerges that they were not killed by the fire, the finger of suspicion points first to Tom and then to others. Anna Madely (“The Crown”) plays Kate.

Jumbo (“The Good Fight”) stars as Jess, who was the dead woman’s best friend and confidante. Matthew McNulty (“Versailles”) will also appear in the four-part drama, as Jess’ partner, Steve.

“Daisy Coulam has written something very special, chilling and fascinating with these scripts,” said Tennant, who is also an executive producer. “I am honored and delighted to be part of telling this extraordinary story.”

Jumbo added: “I’m so excited to be part of bringing Daisy’s dark and mysterious story and the character of Jess to life.”

“Deadwater Fell” is directed by Lynsey Miller (“The Boy With the Topknot”) and was commissioned by Channel 4’s head of drama, Caroline Hollick. Endemol Shine International is handling distribution.