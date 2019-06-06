×

David Spade’s New Late-Night Show, ‘Lights Out,’ Debuts July 29 on Comedy Central

Brian Steinberg

CREDIT: Courtesy of Comedy Central

The debut of David Spade’s new late-night program is drawing closer.

Comedy Central said the program, “Lights Out with David Spade” would debut after its signature “The Daily Show” Monday, July 29 at 11:30 p.m. eastern.  The series,  will follow Trevor Noah’s evening program Monday through Thursday each week.

“Lights Out” is something different for Comedy Central – a program in the post “Daily” slot that doesn’t center on political discussion. For years, the Viacom-owned cable outlet has followed “Daily” with variations on its theme: comedic program that analyze the day’s social and political headlines. “Lights Out” will fill a place previously occupied by Stephen Colbert’s “Colbert Report,” Larry Wilmore’s “Nightly Show” and Jordan Klepper’s “The Opposition.”

Spade is expected to focus instead on news about popular culture. The series will include a rotating group of Spade’s comedian and celebrity friends, while also making use of sketches and field segments.

This marks the comic’s second round with Comedy Central . His “Showbiz Show with David Spade” was a weekly program that made fun of celebrity-news programs like “Access Hollywood” or “Entertainment Tonight,” and lasted for three seasons between 2005 and 2007.

The show is executive produced by Spade, Alex Murray and Marc Gurvitz. Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle of Free 90 Media serve as executive producers and showrunners. Frank Sebastiano is head writer and executive producer, with Chelsea Davison as supervising producer. Liz Plonka is the director. Jonas Larsen, Tara Schuster and Daniel Wolfberg are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

