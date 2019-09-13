‘Dark Knight’ Writer David S. Goyer Inks Overall Deal With Skydance TV

David S. Goyer, best known for penning Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, is doubling down with Skydance.

The writer-producer has signed an exclusive multi-year overall agreement with Skydance Television via his Phantom Four production company. Under the deal, Goyer will create, develop and produce original scripted series for the studio. He currently serves as showrunner and executive producer on Skydance TV’s upcoming sci-fi drama series “Foundation,” based on Isaac Asimov’s book series of the same name.

“Throughout his career, David has proven time and again he is a one-of-a-kind visionary talent as a storyteller and producer for both the big and small screen,” said Marcy Ross, president of Skydance Television. “David is masterful at bringing to life epic stories and creating massive worlds and we couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with him.”

Goyer is also credited as a writer on Skydance’s upcoming feature film “Terminator: Dark Fate.” He is producing Scott Cooper’s film “Antlers” with Guillermo del Toro for Fox Searchlight and a Chris McKay feature, with the working title “Ghost Draft,” starring Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski, also for Skydance.

“I am thrilled to expand my partnership with David, Dana, Marcy and the entire team at Skydance where I’ve had the pleasure of working with them on both features and now television,” said Goyer in a statement. “In David Ellison, I’ve found a kindred spirit. His love for science fiction and world-building is deep and genuine and I feel very much at home collaborating with him.”

Goyer also wrote the screenplay for Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” and its sequel “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” His television work includes creating “Krypton” on Syfy, “FlashForward” on ABC, “Constantine” on NBC, and “Da Vinci’s Demons” on Starz. He currently serves as an executive producer on Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” series which is in the works at Netflix.