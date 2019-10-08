×
David Oyelowo to Star in ‘President Is Missing’ Pilot From Bill Clinton, James Patterson at Showtime

This photo shows actor David Oyelowo posing for a portrait in New York to promote his PBS mini-series "Les Miserables," premiering on Sunday"Les Miserables" Portrait Session, New York, USA - 08 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutte

David Oyelowo has been tapped for the lead role in the upcoming Showtime pilot “The President Is Missing.”

The project is based on the book of the same name by Bill Clinton and James Patterson, which was released last year. In “The President Is Missing,” a powerless and politically aimless Vice President (Oyelowo) unexpectedly becomes President halfway into his administration’s first term, despite his every wish to the contrary. He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by both friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.

“David brings such enormous depth, sensitivity and power to every role he plays,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime. “Having him as our lead ensures that our series will have the exhilarating suspense of a political thriller along with the juicy complexity of a character drama.”

