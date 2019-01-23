×

‘Arrow’ Star David Nykl Joins HBO Europe’s Spy Drama ‘The Sleepers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

'Beauty and the Beast’s' Hattie Morahan also signs on for spy drama

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: HBO Europe

“Arrow” actor David Nykl will star in “The Sleepers,” HBO Europe’s Czech spy drama, which has just gone into production. Nykl, who plays Anatoly Knyazev in The CW superhero series, will be joined by Hattie Morahan (“Beauty and the Beast”) in the HBO show.

Tatiana Pauhofová, who was in HBO Europe’s Agnieszka Holland series “Burning Bush,” was already announced as a cast member of “The Sleepers,” which was previously known as “Oblivious.”

Shooting is underway in Prague, and additional filming will take place in London. The series is ostensibly set in late-1980s Prague against a backdrop of political unrest. Marie (Pauhofova) and her dissident husband, Viktor, fled Communist Czechoslovakia, but with change in the air, they return home. Viktor then disappears. Czech-Canadian actor Nykl plays a bureaucrat.

“The Sleepers” will bow on HBO Europe in late 2019. Ondrej Gabriel wrote the series. Ivan Zacharias, who directed HBO Europe’s “Wasteland,” returns to the premium pay-TV player to helm all episodes.

“We’re delighted to have such a strong team both in front of and behind the camera to bring this original, international spy story to life,” said Antony Root, HBO Europe’s executive vice president of original programming and production. “Set at a pivotal moment in Central European history, Ondrej’s script also has startling relevance in today’s global political climate, while Ivan brings the story, period and characters to life with his inimitable authenticity and style.”

Tereza Polachova, producer for HBO Czech Republic, added that the story is seen from Marie’s perspective, giving a female take on a what is usually a male-oriented genre. “Telling a spy story from the point of view of an average woman made this a fascinating, compelling and irresistible drama for us – and, we believe, will do for audiences, too,” she said.

Executive producers are Polachova for HBO Czech Republic and Steve Matthews for HBO Europe. Jan Bilek produces for Etamp Film.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

More TV

  • 'Arrow' Star David Nykl Joins HBO

    'Arrow' Star David Nykl Joins HBO Europe's Spy Drama 'The Sleepers' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Arrow” actor David Nykl will star in “The Sleepers,” HBO Europe’s Czech spy drama, which has just gone into production. Nykl, who plays Anatoly Knyazev in The CW superhero series, will be joined by Hattie Morahan (“Beauty and the Beast”) in the HBO show. Tatiana Pauhofová, who was in HBO Europe’s Agnieszka Holland series “Burning [...]

  • ITV Studios Strikes International Deals for

    ITV Studios Strikes International Deals for Barcroft Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

    Discovery and Seven Network are among the international buyers for Barcroft Media series after ITV Studios’s sales arm brokered a raft of deals for the shows. Barcroft runs a suite of YouTube and digital channels and has short and mid-form content on platforms including Facebook Watch. It has had success repurposing these shorter shows into [...]

  • HBO Asia and Catchplay Team up

    HBO Asia and Catchplay Team up for ‘The World Between Us’

    Pan-regional pay-TV group HBO Asia and Taiwan-based streaming video company Catchplay are to jointly distribute Taiwanese crime drama “The World Between Us.” The 10-part series will air from March. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Lin Chun-Yang (“The Soul If Bread”) and written by the Lu Shih-Yuan (“Dear Ex”), “World” plunges into the aftermath of a mass [...]

  • BTF Media, Vince Gerardis Pact Sign

    NATPE: BTF Media, Vince Gerardis Pact for Six Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    MIAMI — BTF Media, producer of breakout series “Hasta Que te Conocí” and “El Secreto de Selena,” is teaming with Vince Gerardis, a co-executive producer with George Martin on “Game of Thrones,” on a six-project co-production alliance. Spearheaded at BTF Media by founder-partner Ricardo Coeto, the agreement takes in the development and co-production of the [...]

  • First Look at SAG Awards' Cuban

    First Look at SAG Awards' Cuban-Inspired After-Party (EXCLUSIVE)

    Celebrities at this year’s SAG Awards won’t have to go far for some tropical fun. Sunday’s annual post-show gala, hosted by People magazine for the 23rd year, is set to feature a Cuban-themed party space adjacent to the Shrine Auditorium. “We’re kind of going back to more of a thematic element. I have some close [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad