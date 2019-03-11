×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

David Morrissey, Luke Treadway Cast in ITV’s ‘The Singapore Grip’ Adaptation

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Grant Pollard/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

David Morrissey, Luke Treadway and Charles Dance have been cast in “The Singapore Grip,” an ITV drama adaptation of the J.G. Farrell novel. Oscar winning screenwriter and playwright Christopher Hampton (“Dangerous Liaisons”) is adapting the book, which is set during World War II and follows a British family living in Singapore at the time of the Japanese invasion.

“As a great admirer and, eventually, a friend of J.G.Farrell, I was delighted to be invited to adapt The Singapore Grip, a panoramic account of the disastrous loss of Singapore to the Japanese invaders in 1942,” Hampton said.

Luke Treadaway (“Ordeal By Innocence”) will star as the reluctant hero of the piece and innocent abroad Matthew Webb. Morrissey (“The Walking Dead”) will play a ruthless rubber merchant, Walter Blackett, who is head of British Singapore’s most powerful firm alongside his business partner Webb, played by Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”).

Jane Horrocks (“Little Voice”), Colm Meaney (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”), Elizabeth Tan (“Coronation Street”), and newcomer Georgia Blizzard will also star.

For producer Mammoth Screen it is another World War II project. The ITV-backed shingle is already making Helen Hunt starrer “World on Fire.” Like that series, “The Singapore Grip” is being distributed by ITV’s sales arm ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Mammoth Screen’s Damien Timmer said: “Forty years after it was first written, bringing The Singapore Grip to the screen is a passion project for all of us. It’s an exceptionally well-crafted novel which has been adapted with unique flair and mischief by Christopher.”

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

More TV

  • Two New Documentaries Prove Punk's Not

    Two New Docs, 'Punk' and 'Godfathers of Hardcore,' Prove the Genre's Not Dead

    When the Ramones first performed “Blitzkrieg Bop” at CBGB some 44 years ago, no one could have imagined the song would be heard in virtually every stadium and in multiple TV spots for mainstream products like Coppertone, GoPro, Peloton, AT&T and Taco Bell. And punk rock, the genre of music that the Ramones and so [...]

  • Chile’s Famed Film Industry Plunges Into

    Chile Works the Movie-TV Crossover

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico —  This week, Mexico’s Guadalajara Festival will honor Chile as its guest country. That serves as  further recognition of an extraordinary 15 years after the so-called Newest Chilean Cinema broke out at 2005’s Valparaíso Festival with Matías Bize, Sebastián Lelio and Alicia Scherson bowing first features. During that stretch, Chile, just the seventh-largest [...]

  • 'Penny Dreadful' Moves to California, Set

    'Penny Dreadful' Moves to California, Set for $24.7 Million Tax Credit

    Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” has become the 16th television series to relocate to California and has been allocated $24.7 million in tax credits. The California Film Commission made the announcement Monday that the drama-horror series will move production from Dublin to Los Angeles for its fourth season. “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” will [...]

  • David Morrissey, Luke Treadway Cast in

    David Morrissey, Luke Treadway Cast in ITV’s ‘The Singapore Grip’ Adaptation

    David Morrissey, Luke Treadway and Charles Dance have been cast in “The Singapore Grip,” an ITV drama adaptation of the J.G. Farrell novel. Oscar winning screenwriter and playwright Christopher Hampton (“Dangerous Liaisons”) is adapting the book, which is set during World War II and follows a British family living in Singapore at the time of [...]

  • 'The Grand Tour' Star James May

    'The Grand Tour' Star James May Heads to Japan for Solo Amazon Series

    “The Grand Tour’s” James May is going on the road with Amazon again, but without motoring buddies Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond at his side. “Our Man in…Japan” will see May travel the titular Asian country on a quest to understand its unique, extraordinary and complex culture. May has broken away from his former “Top [...]

  • Cindy HollandNetflix Executive Address, TCA Summer

    Netflix's Cindy Holland Says Subscribers Watch an Average of Two Hours a Day

    Cindy Holland, vice president for original content at Netflix, kicked off the INTV Conference in Jerusalem on Monday where she was playfully quizzed by Keshet CEO Avi Nir about ratings, statistics and strategy. Although Holland kept her cards close to her chest, she revealed that the average Netflix subscriber spends two hours a day on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad