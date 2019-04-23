×
‘Deadwood’ Creator David Milch Diagnosed With Alzheimer’s

David Milch Deadwood
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/AP/REX/Shutterstock

David Milch, the creator of “Deadwood,” revealed his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in an interview published Tuesday.

“As best I understand it, which is minimally, I have a deterioration in the organization of my brain,” Milch told Vulture. “And it’s progressive. And in some ways discouraging. In more than some ways — in every way I can think of.”

Beginning five years ago, people around him noticed instances of “imperfect recall and tardy recall and short temper,” Milch said. “I became more and more of an acquired taste.”

He also struggled with his writing process, which was characterized by “a generalized incertitude and a growing incapacity.” About a year ago, Milch finally underwent a brain scan and received the diagnosis.

Milch created the acclaimed HBO Western series “Deadwood,” which aired from 2004 to 2006. He also wrote “Deadwood: The Movie,” which is a continuation of the original series and will see most of the original cast return, including Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant. It is slated to premiere May 31 on HBO.

“We treasure our relationship with David Milch, a beloved and long-standing member of the HBO family,” HBO said in a statement. “We honor David’s privacy and stand by his side in every way as he faces this challenge.”

“Deadwood” has won numerous accolades, including eight Emmy Awards out of 28 nominations. Milch has garnered three Emmys for his work on “Hill Street Blues” and “NYPD Blue,” the latter of which he co-created. He also created or co-created “Brooklyn South” and “Big Apple” and HBO’s “John From Cincinnati” and “Luck.”

