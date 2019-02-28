David Levy Expected to Leave WarnerMedia in AT&T Shake-Up

Levy has been a key executive at Turner for years, and with good reason. He has oversight of the company’s valuable sports contracts with the National Basketball Association and has ultimate supervision of its advertising sales and contracts with affiliates. He is one of the primary architects of Turner’s joint pact with CBS to televise the much coveted NCAA men’s basketball tournament; its recent involvement with the e-sports E_-League joint venture with WME/IMG.
More to come…
David Levy, the longtime Turner executive, will leave WarnerMedia as part of a broader shakeup, according to a person familiar with the matter. Spokespersons for WarnerMedia and Turner could not be reached for immediate comment. More to come…
