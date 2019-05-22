Nickelodeon Shares Peek at ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Live-Action/Animated Special

Nickelodeon has released first-look photos from its one-hour “SpongeBob SquarePants” 20th anniversary special, “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout,” set to premiere Friday, July 12, at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon.

The special mixes live-action and animation, allowing the core voice cast of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) to play live-action versions of their animated characters.

The special also features guest stars David Hasselhoff, Kel Mitchell (“All That”), Jack Griffo (“The Thundermans”) and Daniella Perkins (“Knight Squad”).

Hasselhoff, who played himself in “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie,” will do so again in the special.

CREDIT: NICKELODEON/ROBERT VOETS

“I experienced the world of SpongeBob first-hand when I appeared in ‘The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie,’ which was an amazing experience,” said Hasselhoff. “After making that cameo, kids around the world recognized me from the movie. How awesome to now come back to be part of the 20th anniversary special. I got to interact with Tom Kenny and SpongeBob. It also was a heartwarming tribute to Steve Hillenburg. Happy 20th SpongeBob!”

The celebration around the 20th anniversary of “SpongeBob SquarePants” is bittersweet for the cast and crew following creator Hillenburg’s death last year.

“Steve Hillenburg gave me the gift of a lifetime when he asked me to voice his porous alter ego, SpongeBob SquarePants,” said Kenny. “He changed my life and all of our lives. To reach the 20-year mark is a huge milestone and we wanted to celebrate by throwing a big party, Bikini Bottom style. Acting alongside my friends and fellow cast members was a true out-of-body experience. Fans are truly going to love it.”