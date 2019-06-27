×

David Ayer to Develop Private Military Contractor Series at Showtime (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
david ayer
CREDIT: Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

Showtime is developing a one-hour series about private military contractors with David Ayer, Variety has learned exclusively.

Ayer is attached to write and direct the series, currently titled “The Company.” It is described as an irreverent look at the military contracting industry during its Wild West heyday post 9/11. Further described as an “anti-procedural,” it will take the larger than life personalities that fight our wars out of the shadows and put them on display.

Ayer will also executive produce along with Chris Long from Cedar Park Entertainment. Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company, will also executive produce along with Jeremy Scahill. The show will be a co-production between Showtime and eOne.

Should the project go to series, it would mark the first TV series of Ayer’s career, although “Training Day” — the Oscar-winning film that Ayer wrote — was previously adapted into a CBS drama series. Aside from “Training Day,” Ayer has also written major films such as “The Fast and the Furious,” “End of Watch,” “Suicide Squad,” and “Fury.” He also directed the latter three films.

Ayer and Cedar Park are repped by WME.

The news comes after Showtime announced earlier on Thursday that it had given a pilot production commitment to the one-hour dramedy “Rita” starring “Game of Thrones” alum Lena Headey.

(Pictured: David Ayer on the set of “Fury”)

Popular on Variety

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

More TV

  • Alex Trebek - Outstanding Game Show

    Daytime Emmys Gets New Production Oversight as NATAS Makes Leadership Changes

    The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences — the East Coast counterpart to the Los Angeles-based Television Academy — is shuffling its leadership, which includes switching who oversees production of its most visible event, the Daytime Emmy Awards. Under the reorganization, one executive will now oversee the production of all of NATAS’ key awards [...]

  • david ayer

    David Ayer to Develop Private Military Contractor Series at Showtime (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showtime is developing a one-hour series about private military contractors with David Ayer, Variety has learned exclusively. Ayer is attached to write and direct the series, currently titled “The Company.” It is described as an irreverent look at the military contracting industry during its Wild West heyday post 9/11. Further described as an “anti-procedural,” it [...]

  • Rocky

    What's Coming to Hulu in July 2019

    If you’ve already binged your way through the latest season of  “Handmaid’s Tale” and all of “Catch-22,” worry not because Hulu is here to cure your mid-vacation content slump with a whole new slate of titles coming to the streamer this July. Watch Kristen Bell reprise her role as the titular character in Season 4 [...]

  • Peter Ramsey

    'Spider-Verse' Co-Director Peter Ramsey to Speak at 2019 View Conference

    Peter Ramsey, who won an Oscar this year for co-directing the hit animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” has joined the long list of high-level speakers for the 2019 View Conference, which runs from Oct. 21-25 in Turin, Italy. “I’m delighted to announce that Peter Ramsey, who is the first African American director to win [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Star Lena Headey

    'Game of Thrones' Star Lena Headey to Lead 'Rita' Showtime Pilot

    Just over a week after her “Game of Thrones” brother-lover Nikolaj Coster-Waldau joined a pilot at FX, Lena Headey has been a cast in a pilot of her own. The actress, who was most recently seen under a pile of rubble in the final episode of the HBO mega hit, will play the title character [...]

  • First Look at Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth

    First Look at Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern in ‘War of the Worlds’ Series

    Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern are in action in the first pictures from the “War of the Worlds” series from Canal Plus, Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa, and AGC Television. The H.G. Wells adaptation is set in modern-day Europe. Byrne and McGovern belong to an ensemble cast featuring Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Daisy Edgar [...]

  • Sarah Esberg

    Plan B's Sarah Esberg Named President of Drew Goddard's New Production Company

    In a deal with 20th Century Fox Television, Sarah Esberg, most recently a longtime producer and executive at Brad Pitt’s Plan B, is making the leap to Drew Goddard’s production company to become president of the newly formed Goddard Textiles. “The prospect of joining Drew, whose work I have loved and admired for years, at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad