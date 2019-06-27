David Ayer to Develop Private Military Contractor Series at Showtime (EXCLUSIVE)

Showtime is developing a one-hour series about private military contractors with David Ayer, Variety has learned exclusively.

Ayer is attached to write and direct the series, currently titled “The Company.” It is described as an irreverent look at the military contracting industry during its Wild West heyday post 9/11. Further described as an “anti-procedural,” it will take the larger than life personalities that fight our wars out of the shadows and put them on display.

Ayer will also executive produce along with Chris Long from Cedar Park Entertainment. Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company, will also executive produce along with Jeremy Scahill. The show will be a co-production between Showtime and eOne.

Should the project go to series, it would mark the first TV series of Ayer’s career, although “Training Day” — the Oscar-winning film that Ayer wrote — was previously adapted into a CBS drama series. Aside from “Training Day,” Ayer has also written major films such as “The Fast and the Furious,” “End of Watch,” “Suicide Squad,” and “Fury.” He also directed the latter three films.

(Pictured: David Ayer on the set of “Fury”)