‘Nightflyers’ Star David Ajala Joins CBS Drama Pilot ‘Under the Bridge’

David Ajala has been cast in a lead role in the CBS drama pilot “Under the Bridge,” Variety has learned.

In the project, when a scandal rocks the medical practice she runs with her husband and their friends, a surgeon rises to the occasion and takes the lead in trying to mend both the practice and her own marriage.

Ajala will play Dan, described as a gorgeous, dry and somewhat broken man who “works hard for everything, except sex. That comes easily.” Back in the day, he hoped that Kate would wind up with him, but she married his best friend, Michael, instead. When Dan votes to separate Michael from their medical practice, Michael considers it a personal betrayal. Only Dan knows the real reason: that in order to protect his best friend, he must be willing to sacrifice their relationship.

Ajala recently starred in the Syfy limited series “Nightflyers,” based on the George R.R. Martin novella. He also played a lead role in the USA Network series “Falling Water.” Ajala currently appears as supervillain Manchester Black on the DC series “Supergirl.” On the feature side, he has appeared in films like “Fast & Furious 6,” “Jupiter Ascending,” and the indie film “Kill Command,” and “The Dark Knight

He is repped by ICM in the U.S., Silver Lining Entertainment, Independent Talent Group in the UK, and Stone Genow.

“Under the Bridge” hails from Rina Mimoun, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television will also executive produce. Victoria Mahoney will direct the pilot. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.