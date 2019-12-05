Sky Studios Boards ‘Das Boot’ Series Ahead of Season Two Setting Sail

Sky Studios has boarded “Das Boot.” The content arm of the pay-TV giant will invest in and take the international rights to the series, which plays as an original on Sky in Germany as well as in Italy and the U.K.

The second season of the well-received drama is in post-production. Sky will have it on its platforms, and distribution will be handled by the sales arm of its Comcast stablemate NBCUniversal. Sonar Entertainment had sold the first season, notching deals in 100-plus territories, with buyers including Hulu in the U.S., but is now out of the sales picture.

Season 2 of the Bavaria Fiction and Sky Deutschland co-production sails onto screens next year. It is too early for news on a possible third season of the World War II submarine drama. In Germany, the first run was Sky’s biggest-ever original show.

Jane Millichip, chief commercial officer, Sky Studios, said: “This deal is a great example of the agile approach Sky Studios is taking to partnership and collaboration with Europe’s top creatives.”

Moritz Polter, Oliver Vogel and Jan S. Kaiser are the executive producers for Bavaria Fiction. They said that NBCU handling sales “will ensure that even wider audiences will be able to engage with a fascinating story that needs to be told on the global stage.” Marcus Ammon, director of original production for Sky Deutschland, added that “with the support of Sky Studios, we are able to further showcase German creativity and storytelling on a global stage.”