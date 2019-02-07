×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Darren Childs to Step Down as CEO of UKTV

By

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All

Darren Childs is to step down as CEO of Britain’s UKTV after eight years at the helm.

He will exit at the end of June, the company announced Thursday. A successor has not been named.

UKTV’s portfolio includes free-to-air channels such as Dave and Drama that mix classic British content with newer U.S. and U.K. shows. The company said that, during Childs’ tenure, the commercial share of viewing went up by 42% and revenue by 66%, with a tripling of profits.

The company has invested in original content, including “Taskmaster,” a game show with comedians, and “Dynamo: Magician Impossible,” about a traveling magician. It also broadcast the Monty Python reunion event “Monty Python Live: One Down Five to Go.”

“It’s been the greatest honor to work with this fantastically talented group of people,” Childs said. “I’m incredibly proud of what this team has created, and the successes they’ve built: growing audiences, working with our producer partners to create a collection of award-winning programs and making bold entertainment brands that stand out from the crowd.”

J.B. Perrette, CEO of Discovery International and a board member of UKTV, said: “Darren is a fantastic executive who has helped build market leading brands and content, and a terrific team during his tenure at UKTV. He has made an invaluable contribution to the business.”

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • Darren Childs to Step Down as

    Darren Childs to Step Down as CEO of UKTV

    Darren Childs is to step down as CEO of Britain’s UKTV after eight years at the helm. He will exit at the end of June, the company announced Thursday. A successor has not been named. UKTV’s portfolio includes free-to-air channels such as Dave and Drama that mix classic British content with newer U.S. and U.K. [...]

  • Danny Cannon and David MazouzFox 'Gotham'

    5 Things We Learned at TCA: Day 9

    At the winter Television Critics Assn. press tour Wednesday, Fox presented several of their programs — and debuted a sense of what “new Fox,” a network left out of Disney’s 20th Century Fox acquisition, will look like. Panels included a valedictory look at “Gotham” before its final season, an omnibus presentation of several of the [...]

  • "The Donation Oscillation" -- Pictured: Wyatt

    TV Roundup: Keith Carradine to Return to 'Big Bang Theory' as Penny's Father

    In today’s TV News Roundup, Keith Carradine returns to guest on “Big Bang Theory” and “I Am Richard Pryor” will be the first of three new “I Am” chapters of Paramount Network’s documentary franchise.  FIRST LOOKS Paramount Network has just announced this year’s film slate for three new installments of its award-winning “I Am” documentary [...]

  • Smithsonian Channel Sets U.K. Launch with

    Smithsonian Channel Launching in the U.K. with U.S. and Local Originals

    The Smithsonian Channel is launching in the U.K. as a free-to-air service that will reach 19 million homes. It will carry shows from the U.S. such as “America in Color” and a slate of local originals including a documentary about Tariq Ali and Malcom X and a factual series fronted by Clive Anderson. Smithsonian Channel [...]

  • Kevin Kwan

    CBS Orders Three Comedy Pilots, Including Kevin Kwan's 'Emperor of Malibu'

    CBS has picked up three more multi-cam comedy pilots, including one from “Crazy Rich Asians” author Kevin Kwan. Kwan’s project is titled “The Emperor of Malibu.” In the series,  when the son of a Chinese billionaire announces his engagement to an American woman, his outrageous family descends upon the couple to win their son back [...]

  • Steve Bean Dead: Actor, Comedian Was

    Steve Levy, Actor in 'Shameless,' 'Ray Donovan,' Dies at 58

    Actor and comedian Steven Levy, aka Steve Bean, died Jan. 21 after a battle with cancer. He was 58 years old. Born in Lynn, Mass. and raised in Providence, R.I, Levy attended Carnegie Mellon University and cut his theatrical teeth performing stand-up at local Pittsburgh area nightclubs. In 1980, Levy teamed up with comic Chris [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad