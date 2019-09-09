×
‘Dark Shadows’ Sequel Series in Development at CW

A new entry in the world of “Dark Shadows” is in the works at The CW, Variety has confirmed.

Based on the original series created by Dan Curtis, the one-hour drama “Dark Shadows: Reincarnation” is described as a modern-day continuation of the strange, terrifying, and sexy saga of the Collins family of Collinsport, Maine — a mysterious, influential, publicity-shy group hiding a ghastly secret: For the past 400 years, they’ve lived under a curse that bedevils their blueblood with every imaginable supernatural creature and horror.

Mark B. Perry is attached to write and executive produce the project. Tracy and Cathy Curtis will also executive produce along with Michael Helfant, Bradley Gallo, and Tracy Mercer of Amasia Entertainment. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

The original “Dark Shadows” aired on ABC from 1966 to 1971 for over 1,200 episodes. The series featured a wide variety of supernatural storylines and creatures, but is perhaps best remembered for the vampire character Barnabas Collins, who was played by Jonathan Frid. It also inspired two feature films starring much of the original cast. The show was then briefly revived at NBC in the early ’90s, while a pilot for a new take on the series was produced at CW predecessor The WB in 2004. Johnny Depp then starred as Barnabas in a 2012 film adaptation that took on more of a comedic tone rather than the dark tone of the original series.

Deadline first reported the “Dark Shadows” development.

