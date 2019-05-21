×
TV News Roundup: ‘Dark Crystal’ Series at Netflix Sets Summer Premiere Date

THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE
CREDIT: Kevin Baker / Netflix

In today’s roundup, Netflix announces the premiere date for “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

DATES

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” the prequel series to the original fantasy film, will premiere on Netflix on Aug. 30Taron EgertonAnya Taylor-Joy and Nathalie Emmanuel will voice the three Gelfling heroes, once again portrayed as animated puppets, named Rian, Brea and Deet. The star-studded voice cast of heroes and villains also includes Mark HamillEddie IzzardNatalie DormerAndy Samberg, Simon PeggKeegan-Michael KeyHelena Bonham Carter, Mark Strong and Alicia Vikander. The 10-episode series will follow the three heroes as they set out on a journey to discover the secrets behind the evil Skeksis’ power and save their world.

The second season of the Starz drama “Sweetbitter” will premiere on July 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Based on the Stephanie Danler novel of the same name, the new episodes will see Tess (Ella Purnell) continue her job as a New York City City waitress and strive to gain more experience on the job and in life.

FIRST LOOKS

Inspired by the books of the same name by Armistead Maupin, “Tales of the City” will launch on June 7. Starring Laura Linney and Ellen Page as an estranged mother and daughter, the series sees Mary Ann (Linney) return to San Francisco and reunite with her family after leaving 20 years ago to pursue her career. She’s drawn back into the orbit of Anna Madrigal (Olympia Dukakis), her chosen family, and the new generation of queer youth living under her watch.

EVENTS

The National Association of Television Program Executives will host the first-ever Streaming Plus event, a discussion with some of the biggest names video content programming and distribution. Held at the W Hollywood on July 30, keynotes throughout the day will include Julie McNamara, EVP of original content at CBS All Access; Heather Moosnick, SVP of content partnerships at Hulu; Amy Reinhard, VP of content acquisitions at Netflix; Ben Relles, head of innovation at YouTube Originals; and Sharon Rechter, co-founder and president of First Media.

