Former ‘Daredevil’ Showrunner Erik Oleson Sets Overall Deal at Amazon

Another Marvel-Netflix alum is making the move to Amazon.

Erik Oleson, who was most recently the showrunner on “Daredevil,” has signed an overall deal at Amazon, Variety has learned. The news comes after it was announced in December that “Luke Cage” creator and showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker had signed a similar deal.

“I want to tell the kind of stories that I love: stories that have great characters, thrilling concepts and epic backdrops, but are about something meaningful,” Olseon said. “Stories which allow an audience to think and feel rewarded for watching. Amazon is a perfect home for these stories, and I’m psyched to work alongside the entire Amazon Studios team.”

This also marks a homecoming for Oleson, who previously worked as an executive producer and head writer on the second season of Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle.”

“We’re happy to welcome Erik back to Amazon Studios,” said Albert Cheng, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “Erik knows how to build worlds that enthrall viewers, but that are grounded with real emotion and relationships. We’re very excited he’ll be re-joining our incredible team of producers and creators here at Amazon.”

Oleson helmed the third season of “Daredvil,” making him the third showrunner on that series. He was preceded in the role by the team of Marco Ramirez and Doug Petrie and then Steven S. DeKnight prior to that. Oleson’s season received critical acclaim upon its release, garnering a 97% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, the show was canceled along with all of the other Marvel-Netflix shows.

Oleson’s other TV credits include working as writer and co-executive producer on “Arrow,” writer and supervising producer on “Kings,” and story editor on “Jack & Bobby.” Prior to breaking in as a writer, Oleson also worked on the production crews of numerous feature films and was a working commercials director while attending the film program at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, from which he graduated in 1995.

Oleson is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.