×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

USA Network Orders Drama Based on High School Cheerleading Novel ‘Dare Me’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dare Me Megan Abbott book cover
CREDIT: Amazon

USA Network has given out a series order to “Dare Me,” based on the novel of the same name by Megan Abbott.

The series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two best friends (Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly) after a new coach (Willa Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet suburban world.

Additional series regulars include Rob Heaps, Zach Roerig, and Paul Fitzgerald. Joyful Drake, Tammy Blanchard, Antonio J. Bell, and Alison Thornton are also set to recur.

Abbott will serve as writer and executive producer on the series along with Gina Fattore. Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo of Film 44 will executive produce with Sarah Condon and Karen Rosenfelt also executive producing. Netflix will co-produce and have first-run rights to the series outside of the U.S. Universal Cable Productions will produce.  Steph Green directed and executive produced the pilot.

“Megan Abbott’s voice brings a fresh perspective to USA Network, with a gripping, female-focused story that combines the ultra-competitive world of high school cheerleading with the secrets of a seemingly-perfect small American town,” said Chris McCumber, president of USA Network and SYFY.

“Dare Me” was one of four shows USA ordered to pilot back in April. Of those, three have been ordered to series so far: “Dare Me,” “Briarpatch” starring Rosario Dawson, and “Treadstone,” which is set in the Bourne universe.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Dare Me Megan Abbott book cover

    USA Network Orders Drama Based on High School Cheerleading Novel 'Dare Me'

    USA Network has given out a series order to “Dare Me,” based on the novel of the same name by Megan Abbott. The series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two best friends (Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly) after a new coach (Willa Fitzgerald) arrives [...]

  • Super Bowl LII - Tom Brady,

    15 Super Bowl Commercials That Shook the Big Game

    The secret of the Super Bowl: It’s far easier to score a touchdown in the Big Game than it is for advertisers to do the same in the commercial time that surrounds it. With the event about to debut its 53rd edition, longtime viewers might just think they can devise a Super Bowl ad as [...]

  • tca_20-isa-hackett_1120.tif

    'Man in the High Castle' Producer Isa Dick Hackett Sets First Look Deal at Amazon

    “The Man in the High Castle” executive producer Isa Dick Hackett and her Electric Shepherd Productions banner have signed a first look deal at Amazon. The daughter of Philip K. Dick, Hackett is the co-founder and CEO of Electric Shepherd Productions. The company is dedicated to the stewardship and adaptation of the Philip K. Dick [...]

  • Carl Beverly Sarah Timberman

    'Until The Wedding,' Remake of Israeli Drama, Nabs Pilot Order From ABC

    ABC has picked up one-hour drama pilot “Until the Wedding,” a remake of an Israeli TV drama. Becky Mode will write and executive produce. Timberman-Beverly’s Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, Alon Aranya, and Reshet Media’s Nelly Feld, Avi Zvi and Ami Amir will serve as non-writing executive producers. Timberman-Beverly last March inked an overall deal [...]

  • Russian Doll

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Jan. 28, 2019: Super Bowl LIII, 'Russian Doll'

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, the Super Bowl airs on CBS and “Russian Doll” drops on Netflix. “I [...]

  • RENT: RENT airing Sunday, Jan. 27

    TV Ratings: 'Rent' on Fox Puts Up Lowest Ratings Ever for Live Musical

    Fox’s live staging of “Rent” on Sunday night delivered the lowest ratings ever for a live broadcast musical. In the overnight ratings, “Rent” averaged a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers. That is below previous last place holder, “A Christmas Story Live,” which drew a 1.5 rating and 4.5 million viewers for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad