USA Network Orders Drama Based on High School Cheerleading Novel ‘Dare Me’

USA Network has given out a series order to “Dare Me,” based on the novel of the same name by Megan Abbott.

The series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two best friends (Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly) after a new coach (Willa Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet suburban world.

Additional series regulars include Rob Heaps, Zach Roerig, and Paul Fitzgerald. Joyful Drake, Tammy Blanchard, Antonio J. Bell, and Alison Thornton are also set to recur.

Abbott will serve as writer and executive producer on the series along with Gina Fattore. Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo of Film 44 will executive produce with Sarah Condon and Karen Rosenfelt also executive producing. Netflix will co-produce and have first-run rights to the series outside of the U.S. Universal Cable Productions will produce. Steph Green directed and executive produced the pilot.

“Megan Abbott’s voice brings a fresh perspective to USA Network, with a gripping, female-focused story that combines the ultra-competitive world of high school cheerleading with the secrets of a seemingly-perfect small American town,” said Chris McCumber, president of USA Network and SYFY.

“Dare Me” was one of four shows USA ordered to pilot back in April. Of those, three have been ordered to series so far: “Dare Me,” “Briarpatch” starring Rosario Dawson, and “Treadstone,” which is set in the Bourne universe.