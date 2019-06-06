×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Daniel Dae Kim Sets Amazon First-Look Deal

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Daniel Dae Kim Hellboy
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Daniel Dae Kim has entered into business with Amazon.

The actor and producer, along with his 3AD production label, has signed a new first-look deal with Amazon Studios. As part of the deal, Amazon will have first-look rights on projects developed by Kim and 3AD. Any collaborations between the two parties will premiere exclusively on Amazon’s streaming platform.

Kim and his production company, who were previously under a first look deal with ITV Studios America, are best known for bringing the Korean format “The Good Doctor” to ABC. The series’ two seasons to date have been a ratings hit for the network. Kim serves as an executive producer on the show along with David Shore.

Daniel Dae Kim has proven to be a creative force, with incredible success both in front of and behind the camera,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “Amazon Studios is thrilled to be collaborating with Daniel and his production company 3AD as he continues to bring his sharp vision and focus on inclusive storytelling to new projects.”

Related

On the acting front, Kim is best known for portraying Jin Soo Kwon on the ABC mega-hit show “Lost,” and Chin Ho Kelly for seven seasons on “Hawaii Five-0.” He left “Five-0” in June, 2017 along with co-star Grace Park, as Variety reported at the time that both actors had been seeking equal pay with stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, but failed to reach deals with CBS Television Studios, which produces the series.

“I couldn’t be more excited for 3AD to start this next chapter with Amazon. I believe wholeheartedly in the creative team, as well as their vision for the future in entertainment. Their commitment to premium programming speaks for itself and I look forward to contributing to our mutual success,” said Kim.

Kim is having a busy 2019 so far with turns in the Netflix comedy “Always Be My Maybe,” and the recent Neil Marshall-directed “Hellboy” reboot. In the latter he plays Major Ben Daimio, a role which he took over from Ed Skrein who dropped out after the filmmakers were accused of whitewashing the Asian character.

He established 3AD in 2014 with the aim of producing premier content for TV, film and digital media. Rina Brannen serves as head of development and Johnny Chiou is their development executive. He is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.

Others under first-looks at Amazon include Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne, via their Animal Pictures production banner, and “Frozen River” producer Heather Rae.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More TV

  • Walter Cronkite Media Broadband

    Broadcast News Chiefs Vow Deeper Coverage in 2020 Election

    As the United States steels itself for a new presidential election next year, TV-news viewers will still get horse-race stories – but, also, say three of the industry’s top executives, a lot more. The heads of CBS News, NBC News and ABC News jointly vowed Thursday that their outlets would cover the 2020 election in [...]

  • Emmy and Tony Award winner James

    Why James Corden Felt Like He Was 'High' While Filming 'Cats'

    James Corden is very nervous. Sure, he’s hosted the Tonys once before, but he’s doing it again on Sunday and he’s worried about the opening number. “As it stands right now, a potential disaster,” Corden told Variety on Thursday morning during a break from Tony rehearsals, adding, “It’s ambitious. Look, we want to make an [...]

  • Daniel Dae Kim Hellboy

    Daniel Dae Kim Sets Amazon First-Look Deal

    Daniel Dae Kim has entered into business with Amazon. The actor and producer, along with his 3AD production label, has signed a new first-look deal with Amazon Studios. As part of the deal, Amazon will have first-look rights on projects developed by Kim and 3AD. Any collaborations between the two parties will premiere exclusively on [...]

  • Letterkenny

    'Letterkenny' Becomes Hulu Original, Season 7 to Launch in October

    Pitter patter, let’s get at ‘er. Hulu announced that it has acquired the exclusive U.S. rights to the cult hit Canadian comedy series, meaning when the seventh season debuts on Oct. 14, it will do so as a Hulu original, as will all future seasons of the show. Hulu already had the rights to the [...]

  • Big Little Lies Season 2

    Peak TV Means Boom for Soundstages in Commuter Communities

    It wasn’t so long ago that the mention of “runaway productions” would send the California below-the-line community into a panic. But in this era of peak TV and the demand for more and more content, California’s attractive rebates have lured producers back from other states. They have created a booking boom not only in the [...]

  • Ayo Davis Tapped as ABC, Disney

    Ayo Davis Tapped as ABC, Disney Plus Talent and Casting EVP

    Ayo Davis, the head of casting at ABC, is expanding her role to include Disney Plus. Davis has been promoted to the newly created role of executive vice president of talent and casting at both ABC and Disney Plus, ABC president Karey Burke announced. In her new role, Davis will report to Burke and provide [...]

  • Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones

    Emmy Contenders Need to Find Ways to Build Oscar-Style Buzz (Column)

    Why should the film folks have all the fun? In features, the Oscar race is the stuff of constant conversation as contenders are continually placed on the field — first at various film festivals, then at a litany of awards shows before the Academy Awards picks the ultimate season-ending victors.  In TV, the Emmy march [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad