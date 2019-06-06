Daniel Dae Kim Sets Amazon First-Look Deal

Daniel Dae Kim has entered into business with Amazon.

The actor and producer, along with his 3AD production label, has signed a new first-look deal with Amazon Studios. As part of the deal, Amazon will have first-look rights on projects developed by Kim and 3AD. Any collaborations between the two parties will premiere exclusively on Amazon’s streaming platform.

Kim and his production company, who were previously under a first look deal with ITV Studios America, are best known for bringing the Korean format “The Good Doctor” to ABC. The series’ two seasons to date have been a ratings hit for the network. Kim serves as an executive producer on the show along with David Shore.

“Daniel Dae Kim has proven to be a creative force, with incredible success both in front of and behind the camera,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “Amazon Studios is thrilled to be collaborating with Daniel and his production company 3AD as he continues to bring his sharp vision and focus on inclusive storytelling to new projects.”

On the acting front, Kim is best known for portraying Jin Soo Kwon on the ABC mega-hit show “Lost,” and Chin Ho Kelly for seven seasons on “Hawaii Five-0.” He left “Five-0” in June, 2017 along with co-star Grace Park, as Variety reported at the time that both actors had been seeking equal pay with stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, but failed to reach deals with CBS Television Studios, which produces the series.

“I couldn’t be more excited for 3AD to start this next chapter with Amazon. I believe wholeheartedly in the creative team, as well as their vision for the future in entertainment. Their commitment to premium programming speaks for itself and I look forward to contributing to our mutual success,” said Kim.

Kim is having a busy 2019 so far with turns in the Netflix comedy “Always Be My Maybe,” and the recent Neil Marshall-directed “Hellboy” reboot. In the latter he plays Major Ben Daimio, a role which he took over from Ed Skrein who dropped out after the filmmakers were accused of whitewashing the Asian character.

He established 3AD in 2014 with the aim of producing premier content for TV, film and digital media. Rina Brannen serves as head of development and Johnny Chiou is their development executive. He is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.

Others under first-looks at Amazon include Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne, via their Animal Pictures production banner, and “Frozen River” producer Heather Rae.