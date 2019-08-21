×

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Tom Bergeron Says He Urged Producers to Eschew Politics

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ABC

Dancing with the Stars” host Tom Bergeron has seemed to weigh in on the decision to cast former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on the ABC show.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Bergeron says he met with the show’s new executive producer months ago and felt that they had agreed to not cast anybody with “ANY [sic] divisive party affiliations.” He went on to say that he felt that he and the producer were on the same page in that regard following the meeting.

“It is the prerogative of the producers, in partnership with the network, to make whatever decisions they feel are in the best long-term interests of the franchise,” he wrote, without explicitly naming Spicer. “We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it’s their call. I’ll leave it to them to answer any further questions about those decisions.”

He concluded his statement by saying that he takes his position on the show and the connection he feels with the viewers at home very seriously, adding that he hopes the show is “a two hour escape from whatever life hassles you’ve been wrestling with.”

Spicer’s brief tenure as Press Secretary for the Trump administration was marked by a contentious relationship with the White House press corps and the media in general, as well as repeated instances of Spicer making false and misleading statements on behalf of the President. This is not the first time Spicer has been featured in the entertainment world, making a brief appearance onstage at the 2017 Emmy Awards. He was also famously parodied on “Saturday Night Live,” with Melissa McCarthy playing him on multiple occasions.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Richard Hammond

    Amazon Sets Original Series With Richard Hammond, Tory Belleci

    Amazon has greenlit a six-part survival-cum-engineering series featuring “The Grand Tour’s” Richard Hammond and “Mythbusters’” Tory Belleci. The commission was announced Wednesday by Georgia Brown, director of European Amazon original series, speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival. The as-yet-untitled pop-science series from Chimp Productions sees Hammond and Belleci shipwrecked on a remote desert island, and using [...]

  • Sofia Wylie arrives at Variety's Power

    Disney Channel Enlists Duplass Brothers for YouTube Hip-Hop Dance Series Starring Sofia Wylie

    Disney Channel’s first original scripted series made exclusively for release on YouTube is “Shook,” a hip-hop dance short-form series starring Sofia Wylie, produced by Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass. “Shook” will debut Saturday, Sept. 28, on Disney Channel’s YouTube channel. The scripted single-camera show centers on 15-year-old Mia (Wylie), who yearns to dance professionally but [...]

  • Lena Dunham

    Lena Dunham Debuts Production Company, First-Look Deal With HBO

    “Girls” creator Lena Dunham has unveiled her new New York-based production company, Good Thing Going, which has a portfolio of projects that spans television, film, theater and podcasts, with an exclusive first-look deal with HBO. Good Thing Going produced with Bad Wolf the new HBO international-finance drama series “Industry,” for which Dunham directed the pilot. The [...]

  • Thomas Fick Hollywood Cares Vetarans DVDs

    How Project Hollywood Cares Uses Industry Screeners to Support the Troops

    As the Television Academy readies to do away with For Your Consideration screeners starting with next year’s Emmy season, a lot of ink has already been spilled hypothesizing on what will replace the mailers in order to ensure series get seen by the almost 25,000 voting members. But they are not the only ones who [...]

  • Yara Shahidi

    Audible Teams Up With Big Names as Audio-Only Storytelling Expands

    Hobnobbing with the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Kate McKinnon and Yara Shahidi isn’t typically the gloss applied to the cerebral audiobook set, but Audible is putting the humble audio story through its own movie-makeover montage, inking high-profile development deals with entertainment names like “The Walking Dead” comics creator Skybound Entertainment, Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Lorne [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad