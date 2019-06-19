×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: Dana Walden on TV’s ‘Existential Crisis,’ TV Studio Vision and Why She Joined Disney

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dana Walden Variety TV Summit
CREDIT: Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock

Dana Walden was already one of the most powerful executives in television during her time as co-head of 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Television Group. The merger of Disney and 21st Century Fox has put her at the forefront of Disney’s bold bid to tackle what she describes as the entertainment industry’s “existential crisis.”

Walden spoke June 12 at Variety’s TV Summit in Los Angeles, marking her first public remarks since becoming chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment. Walden’s conversation with Variety business editor Cynthia Littleton is featured as the latest episode of “Strictly Business,” Variety’s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment. 

Walden had plenty of options when the first word of the Disney-Fox deal in late 2017 turned her into a free agent. She characterized her decision to move into a top post at Disney as a “no-brainer” amid the turbulence in the marketplace. During the interview, she outlined the vision and reasoning behind the post-merger structure of maintaining three distinct production labels under the Disney Television Studios umbrella: ABC Studios, 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Related

“Being part of this industry over past five years and seeing the incredibly dynamic change and the disruption to our business — my fantasy was to be at a company that was really about creativity and storytelling but was also oriented to the future,” Walden says. “I feel that’s exactly where I ended up.” She praised Disney chief Bob Iger as an “extraordinary, visionary leader” who is focused on “what I think can be described as an existential crisis for media companies.”

Disney’s decision to scoop up 21st Century Fox for $71.3 billion and re-engineer a big part of the company’s revenue base with its expansion into direct-to-consumer streaming services is a brave move to respond to the tidal wave of competition from upstart streaming ventures a la Netflix and Amazon.

“You have two choices in that situation. You can put your head in the sand — we’ve seen some of our competitors do that — and we’ve seen (companies) dip a toe in the water and start very specific, smaller streaming companies,” she says. “In those circumstances for Bob to take this enormous step and acquire Fox at quite a number, it was a declaration about taking this beloved company that is all about characters and storytellers and bringing them into the future.”

Disney’s roots in the entertainment business and its track record of innovation was a big part of the appeal of joining Disney, Walden added.

“When I looked around and thought about companies that are fundamentally a phone company, a cable company, a retail company — companies where the tech started the businesses and then the creativity was acquired — culturally I think those companies are always going to be very different from a company that’s been about storytelling for almost 100 years,” Walden says.

Popular on Variety

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

More Biz

  • CBS

    CBS Entertainment Pledges to Audition Actors with Disabilities

    CBS Entertainment has signed the Ruderman Family Foundation’s Audition Pledge, a commitment to audition actors with disabilities for new productions picked up to series. The company, which includes CBS Television Studios and CBS All Access, is the first in the industry to respond to the advocacy organization’s request for increased disabled representation. “We take pride [...]

  • Vivendi Chairman of the Supervisory Board

    Vivendi Delays Projected Universal Music Sale Date

    Yannick Bollore, chairman of the supervisory board of Universal Music Group parent company Vivendi, delayed the projections for the sale of UMG by around six months in a interview today. He said Vivendi is “not in a hurry” to wrap the sale and is “very confident” it will find the right partner to purchase up [...]

  • Big Deal Music Names Jamie Cerreta,

    Big Deal Music Names Jamie Cerreta and Casey Robison Co-Presidents

    Big Deal Music Group today announced a series of promotions among its senior staff, naming Jamie Cerreta and Casey Robison (pictured above, right and left) co-presidents. The announcement comes from Kenny MacPherson, who is assuming the new role of Chief Executive Officer. All three executives will continue operating out of the company’s Los Angeles headquarters. [...]

  • State of Pride Full

    How Hollywood Is (and Isn't) Getting Better at LGBTQ Inclusion

    Brandon Flynn, one of the breakout actors from Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” has spent the last two years fielding questions about his personal life. In 2017, he wrote a passionate post on Instagram, advocating for an Australian vote that allowed for same-sex marriage. Soon enough, news sites such as HuffPost and E! News were reporting [...]

  • Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein (L)

    Harvey Weinstein Reneged on Payoff to HR Director, Suit Claims

    The former Human Resources director of the Weinstein Co. filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, claiming he never received a $450,000 payout he was promised in the wake of the New York Times’ expose in October 2017. Frank Gil alleges that Weinstein promised him the money on Oct. 6, the day after the Times’ story ran. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad