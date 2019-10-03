×
Dana Bash to Produce Political Drama Series ‘The Hill’ in Development at NBC

Dana Bash
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

NBC is developing a drama series on which CNN political correspondent Dana Bash will serve as a consulting producer, Variety has learned.

Titled “The Hill,” the series is described as a character drama that lives at the supercharged intersection of media and Capitol Hill where everything is transacted: information, sex, love, fame and power. The series focuses on the people who make this world home.

Paul Grellong serves as writer and executive producer, along with Chris King and Josh Berman of Osprey Productions and Wendy Walker. Sony Pictures Television, where Osprey is set up under an overall deal, will produce.

Grellong previously wrote the for NBC shows “Revolution” and “Law & Order: SVU,” serving as a co-executive producer on the former and a co-producer on the latter. His other writing and producing credits include “Hawaii Five-O,” “Scorpion,” and “Terra Nova.”

This is the third announced project that Osprey has set up at NBC this development season. It was previously announced that the company was producing a series adaptation of the film “St. Elmo’s Fire” with Berman attached to write, as well as a drama from writer David Slack that follows a group who tried to cheat death by having themselves frozen.

