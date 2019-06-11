×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dan Harris Will Step Down from ABC’s ‘Nightline’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
ABC NEWS - Dan Harris. (ABC/Lou Rocco)DAN HARRIS
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC News

In his 2014 book, “10% Happier,” Dan Harris recounts a time when he stepped on to the set of ABC’s “Good Morning America” to do his anchor job there, and began suffering from an intense panic attack while on camera. In 2019, he seems much more confident.

Harris, who has been with ABC News since 2000 and one of the co-anchors of “Nightline” since 2013, will step back from his role at the late-night news program, citing a desire to tend to a growing business that has sprouted up around that book, which touts the benefits of meditation. Harris will remain as a co-anchor during the weekend edition of “GMA” and host an ABC News podcast inspired by the book.

“It is a high class problem: I simply have too many awesome things on my plate, between weekend GMA, Nightline, and the expanding 10% juggernaut (which, by the way, never would have come into being without an astounding level of support from ABC News),” Harris said in a note issued to colleagues Tuesday. “So why, given all the options, did I decide to drop the Nightline anchor gig? Because, frankly, you deserve an anchor who gives it his or her all. This team of amazing producers – who work all hours and travel all over the world – has the right to expect an on-air representative who is in the trenches with you day after day. And the circumstances of my life simply will not allow that right now.”

Related

Harris will “continue to report his trademark powerful and important, deeply reported stories for Nightline and across ABC News,” ABC News President James Goldston said in a note to employees of the Walt Disney unit Tuesday.

“Nightline has long been distinguished by captivating storytelling and in-depth, tenacious journalism.  I’m incredibly proud of [executive producer] Steve [Baker], [co-anchor] Juju [Chang],[co-anchor] Byron [Pitts] and the entire team for carrying that legacy into the future, including a new slate of documentary features to come.,” Goldston said.” There’s much more great work ahead from this stellar team.”

Harris isn’t the first ABC News correspondent to cede anchor duties in pursuit of other projects. In July of last year, Paula Faris announced she would step back from roles on “The View” and “GMA” in favor of doing more in-depth coverage and bigger stories.

Harris’ reporting trips have taken him from the slums of Rio to Papua, New Guinea, where he tracked tree kangaroos. “We have a huge amount of leeway,” he told Variety in a 2014 interview. Despite a bevy of changes made to “Nightline” over the years – including being bumped to a later time slot after “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the show is “sort of unkillable,” he said at the time. “You throw whatever you want at us and we’ll figure it out.”

Harris told colleagues he expects to continue doing “big, investigative stories” and vowed “I am not going away.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • ABC NEWS - Dan Harris. (ABC/Lou

    Dan Harris Will Step Down from ABC's 'Nightline' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In his 2014 book, “10% Happier,” Dan Harris recounts a time when he stepped on to the set of ABC’s “Good Morning America” to do his anchor job there, and began suffering from an intense panic attack while on camera. In 2019, he seems much more confident. Harris, who has been with ABC News since [...]

  • TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 5

    TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 5 Rebounds

    Last night’s stunning victory by the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors over the Toronto Raptors not only prolonged the 2019 NBA finals into a sixth game, but also delivered a ratings boost for ABC on the last couple of victories for the Canadian team. Game 5, which ended on the incredibly tight score of [...]

  • Bryan Lourd WGA

    Divisions in Writers Guild Stir as the Battle With Agents Drags on

    The Writers Guild of America has flexed its considerable muscle in mounting the campaign to ban talent agencies from collecting packaging fees and expanding corporately into the production-distribution arena. But in doing so, the WGA has exacerbated long-simmering tensions among its members that could handicap future efforts to rally the scribe tribe around guild priorities, [...]

  • Hosi-Simon-at-Vice

    Vice Restructures International Management Team (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vice is reorganizing its international business once again, reshuffling its senior management and creating the new roles of international executive managing director, head of Viceland TV for the EMEA region, and senior vice president, international, at Vice Studios. Hosi Simon, Tamara Howe, and CJ Fahey fill those three positions, respectively. The international arm of the [...]

  • Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly Warner

    WarnerMedia Faces Big Executive Decisions as It Attempts to Woo J.J. Abrams

    Talk about an odd couple. Former rivals Kevin Reilly and Bob Greenblatt — having now joined forces at AT&T’s WarnerMedia — have begun pitching Hollywood as a united front on the company’s still unnamed, yet-to-be-launched subscription streaming service. It’s a strange alliance, given that the executives were often locked in heated standoffs, back when Greenblatt [...]

  • FX Executives

    Why Management Stability Has Been the Key to FX's Success

    FX is known for its edge and unpredictability. But one of the secrets to the brand’s success over the past 25 years has been management stability. Under the leadership of FX Networks and FX Prods. chairman John Landgraf, the company has coalesced into a tight-knit group of seasoned pros in programming, marketing, production, research, business [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad