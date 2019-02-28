Damian Lewis Making ‘Spy Wars’ Factual Series for A+E

“Billions” and “Homeland” star Damian Lewis is making a docu-drama series lifting the lid on the most gripping international spy operations of the last forty years.

A+E Networks’ U.K. and U.S. divisions are partnering on “Damian Lewis: Spy Wars” (WT), which will be produced by U.K. indie Alaska TV. A+E will sell it internationally and launch it at MipTV. Lewis will guide viewers through the espionage cases that are under the microscope, which will be reconstructed in drama segments. Producers said shooting will take place on location in London, Moscow and Israel.

The star will explore the action and the context of key incidents and personal and geopolitical consequences for all involved.

“‘Damian Lewis: Spy Wars’ takes an unparalleled, wide-ranging approach to unraveling the fascinating world of global espionage, with an incredibly ambitious production that aligns perfectly with our strategy to deliver premium content for a global audience,” said Patrick Vien, executive MD, international, A+E Networks

In the U.K. the series will be on the History channel. “We’re thrilled to have Damian Lewis on History for his first foray into factual television and with the ramping up of intelligence activities on all sides, and renewed tensions between East and West, there can be no better time to explore some of the most iconic spy operations of recent years,” said Dan Korn, VP, programming at A+E Networks UK.