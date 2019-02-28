×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Damian Lewis Making ‘Spy Wars’ Factual Series for A+E

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Damian Lewis Billions
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

“Billions” and “Homeland” star Damian Lewis is making a docu-drama series lifting the lid on the most gripping international spy operations of the last forty years.

A+E Networks’ U.K. and U.S. divisions are partnering on “Damian Lewis: Spy Wars” (WT), which will be produced by U.K. indie Alaska TV. A+E will sell it internationally and launch it at MipTV. Lewis will guide viewers through the espionage cases that are under the microscope, which will be reconstructed in drama segments. Producers said shooting will take place on location in London, Moscow and Israel.

The star will explore the action and the context of key incidents and personal and geopolitical consequences for all involved.

“‘Damian Lewis: Spy Wars’ takes an unparalleled, wide-ranging approach to unraveling the fascinating world of global espionage, with an incredibly ambitious production that aligns perfectly with our strategy to deliver premium content for a global audience,” said Patrick Vien, executive MD, international, A+E Networks

In the U.K. the series will be on the History channel. “We’re thrilled to have Damian Lewis on History for his first foray into factual television and with the ramping up of intelligence activities on all sides, and renewed tensions between East and West, there can be no better time to explore some of the most iconic spy operations of recent years,” said Dan Korn, VP, programming at A+E Networks UK.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More TV

  • Damian Lewis Billions

    Damian Lewis Making ‘Spy Wars’ Factual Series for A+E

    “Billions” and “Homeland” star Damian Lewis is making a docu-drama series lifting the lid on the most gripping international spy operations of the last forty years. A+E Networks’ U.K. and U.S. divisions are partnering on “Damian Lewis: Spy Wars” (WT), which will be produced by U.K. indie Alaska TV. A+E will sell it internationally and [...]

  • 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Unveil

    'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Game Unveil Set for Star Wars Celebration

    “Star Wars Jedi: Fallout Order,” Respawn Entertainment’s long-awaited action adventure game, will be revealed in Chicago during the Star Wars Celebration in April, according to the StarWars.Com website. A special panel on April 13, will give would-be players a first look at the EA published game that centers around a Padawan who survived Order 66 [...]

  • MipTV Re-Calibrates as Global Market Evolves

    MipTV Re-Calibrates as Global Market Evolves (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a clear sign of the shifts in the international TV business, BBC Studios, Fox Networks Group and Endemol Shine will not have stands at this year’s MipTV market in April, but organizers of the event report an uptick in registrations from Australia, France, and China, among others. MipTV remains the second-largest TV market of [...]

  • Mediapro Sells Dating Show 'Forever Or

    Mediapro Sells Dating Show 'Forever Or Never' To Red Arrow's 44 Blue In The U.S.

    In a move that suggests a rapid consolidation of its unscripted format operations for the international market, European TV giant Mediapro has sold U.S. adaptation rights to dating show “Forever or Never” to 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company. Produced and developed by Mediapro in partnership with Phileas Productions, a Madrid-based entertainment formats [...]

  • Lady Gaga on Bradley Cooper Romance

    Lady Gaga Quashes Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

    It appears that the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga romance rumors that sprang into being after the pair’s kinetic performance at the Academy Awards can be put to bed. Lady Gaga stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday, where Kimmel was quick to bring up the Internet’s fixation on the moment at the end of the pair’s performance [...]

  • Lisa Sheridan'Only God Can' film screening,

    'Halt and Catch Fire' Actress Lisa Sheridan Dies at 44

    “Halt and Catch Fire” actress Lisa Sheridan, who also worked on numerous other series like “Invasion” and “CSI,” died in her New Orleans apartment Feb. 25. She was 44. Sheridan’s “Only God Can” co-star Donna D’Errico shared the news on Facebook. “It’s so rare to find kind, gentle souls like hers in this industry, this [...]

  • Bob GreenblattCreating Great Characters: Dick Wolf

    WarnerMedia in Talks With Bob Greenblatt to Oversee Combined HBO, Turner

    WarnerMedia is in talks with veteran television executive Bob Greenblatt for a possible role overseeing the company’s television-programming operations, including HBO and Turner. Word of Greenblatt’s possible new role comes just days after the Justice Department’s last challenge to the acquisition of the former Time Warner by AT&T was rejected by a federal appeals court. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad