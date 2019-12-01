Dakota Johnson Accuses Ellen DeGeneres of Skipping Her Birthday Party in Awkward Interview

Ellen DeGeneres had one of her most awkward interviews in recent memory Wednesday with Dakota Johnson, with a clip of the pair’s exchange about Johnson’s birthday party going viral online.

The interview began with what was perhaps supposed to be harmless chat: DeGeneres wished Johnson a happy belated birthday and asked her when specifically it was. Right away, Johnson’s demeanor seemed to stiffen.

“It was October 4,” she replied, with a tight smile.

“How was the party? I wasn’t invited,” DeGeneres said.

The “Peanut Butter Falcon” actress paused.

“Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen, you were invited,” she said. “No, last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s— about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited.”

“Well, who wouldn’t want to be invited to a party?” DeGeneres responded.

“But I didn’t even know you liked me,” she said. DeGeneres insisted Johnson had to have known she liked her because she’d appeared on “Ellen” several times — “Don’t I show like?” DeGeneres asked.

“But I did invite you, and you didn’t come,” Johnson said. A back-and-forth insued in which DeGeneres asked if Johnson was sure she had invited her and then asked herself why she hadn’t gone. Johnson suggested she ask her producer, who was then shown off-set and said, “You were out of town.”

“Oh, yeah, I had that thing,” DeGeneres concluded.

Intrepid Internet detectives pieced together that Johnson’s birthday party in Malibu was Saturday, Oct. 5. The following day, Sunday, Oct. 6, was the day of DeGeneres’ now-infamous appearance alongside George W. Bush at the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers game in Arlington, Tex.

The clip spawned dozens of jokes on Twitter; some users were particularly delighted by the idea that DeGeneres skipped a Malibu birthday party to hang out with the former President.

Dakota Johnson sat on Ellen’s couch and said can Bush find THESE wmds — Ira Madison III (@ira) November 30, 2019

“Ask your producer Jonathan” pic.twitter.com/is0ELekivj — Ira Madison III (@ira) December 1, 2019

Dakota Johnson’s knives… they’re out — Ira Madison III (@ira) December 1, 2019

Knowing that Ellen missed Dakota Johnson’s 30th birthday to hang with her good buddy George Bush really is the icing on the cake. — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) December 1, 2019

every tongue that rises up against dakota johnson shall fall! https://t.co/LyYalygrUW — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) December 1, 2019

Dakota Johnson is the best possible result of nepotism in that she's actually talented AND her upbringing as the child of A-List celebrities means she is afraid of absolutely no one — Connor Goldsmith (@dreamoforgonon) November 30, 2019

Dakota Johnson to Ellen: let me tell you something sweetheart…I don’t know how you do shit where you from—but let me tell you something—where I’m from we don’t do Shit like that. https://t.co/BqsVUo2Zjp — 🔥🖼Valerie Complex (@ValerieComplex) November 29, 2019

Users also brought up Johnson’s evident history of calling out talk show hosts, such as the below moment from an appearance on “Fallon Tonight,” when she asks Jimmy Fallon, “Aren’t you supposed to let people talk on this show?” after he repeatedly interrupts her as she’s trying to answer a question.

But remember when Dakota johnson called out Jimmy fallon? 😂 iconic pic.twitter.com/7dBIH6HwFF — ᴅᴀᴋᴏᴛᴀ ᴊᴏʜɴsᴏɴ ɪs ᴍʏ ᴍᴏᴛʜᴇʀ (@SkilledLurker) November 28, 2019

Watch the clip above.