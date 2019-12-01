×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dakota Johnson Accuses Ellen DeGeneres of Skipping Her Birthday Party in Awkward Interview

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ellen DeGeneres had one of her most awkward interviews in recent memory Wednesday with Dakota Johnson, with a clip of the pair’s exchange about Johnson’s birthday party going viral online.

The interview began with what was perhaps supposed to be harmless chat: DeGeneres wished Johnson a happy belated birthday and asked her when specifically it was. Right away, Johnson’s demeanor seemed to stiffen.

“It was October 4,” she replied, with a tight smile.

“How was the party? I wasn’t invited,” DeGeneres said.

The “Peanut Butter Falcon” actress paused.

“Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen, you were invited,” she said. “No, last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s— about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited.”

“Well, who wouldn’t want to be invited to a party?” DeGeneres responded.

“But I didn’t even know you liked me,” she said. DeGeneres insisted Johnson had to have known she liked her because she’d appeared on “Ellen” several times — “Don’t I show like?” DeGeneres asked.

“But I did invite you, and you didn’t come,” Johnson said. A back-and-forth insued in which DeGeneres asked if Johnson was sure she had invited her and then asked herself why she hadn’t gone. Johnson suggested she ask her producer, who was then shown off-set and said, “You were out of town.”

“Oh, yeah, I had that thing,” DeGeneres concluded.

Intrepid Internet detectives pieced together that Johnson’s birthday party in Malibu was Saturday, Oct. 5. The following day, Sunday, Oct. 6, was the day of DeGeneres’ now-infamous appearance alongside George W. Bush at the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers game in Arlington, Tex.

The clip spawned dozens of jokes on Twitter; some users were particularly delighted by the idea that DeGeneres skipped a Malibu birthday party to hang out with the former President.

Users also brought up Johnson’s evident history of calling out talk show hosts, such as the below moment from an appearance on “Fallon Tonight,” when she asks Jimmy Fallon, “Aren’t you supposed to let people talk on this show?” after he repeatedly interrupts her as she’s trying to answer a question.

Watch the clip above.

More Film

  • Belgian Director Bas Devos on Shooting

    Belgian Director Bas Devos on Shooting 'Ghost Tropic' at Speed

    Premiering one film at Berlin and another at Cannes all in one year would already be quite the feather-in-the-cap for any rising young filmmaker, but “Hellhole” and “Ghost Tropic” director Bas Devos took it one step further by making the latter project in the period between the two festivals. “It was a peculiar year to [...]

  • PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELDDev Patel

    'David Copperfield,' 'For Sama,' Renee Zellweger Win at British Independent Film Awards

    “The Personal History of David Copperfield” won five awards Sunday at the British Independent Film Awards while Renee Zellweger walked away with the best actress prize for her star turn as Judy Garland in “Judy.” David Livingstone of “Judy” producer Calamity Films accepted it on her behalf. Feature documentary “For Sama” scooped four awards, including [...]

  • 'Babyteeth' Director Shannon Murphy on 'The

    'Babyteeth' Director Shannon Murphy on 'The Strays,' 'Killing Eve'

    “Babyteeth” director Shannon Murphy has just been confirmed as the director of the television adaptation of the novel “The Strays” – a psycho-sexual drama, set against the hedonistic art world of 1930s Sydney, and 1970s London during the rise of the feminist movement. Murphy has also just finished shooting episodes 5 and 6 of season [...]

  • Anurag Kashyap

    SGIFF: India’s Anurag Kashyap Reveals ‘Project 10’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Prolific Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap (“Gangs Of Wasseypur”) is working on a raft of projects across formats. Kashyap was head of the jury for the Asian feature film competition at the Singapore International Film Festival this year. Set in the U.K. and India, is a film currently identified as “Project 10,” that Kashyap describes as [...]

  • Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres' Awkward

    Dakota Johnson Accuses Ellen DeGeneres of Skipping Her Birthday Party in Awkward Interview

    Ellen DeGeneres had one of her most awkward interviews in recent memory Wednesday with Dakota Johnson, with a clip of the pair’s exchange about Johnson’s birthday party going viral online. The interview began with what was perhaps supposed to be harmless chat: DeGeneres wished Johnson a happy belated birthday and asked her when specifically it [...]

  • Sergei Loznitsa Deconstructs the Cult of

    Sergei Loznitsa Deconstructs the Cult of Stalin With Unearthed Material

    Sergei Loznitsa’s multi-faceted filmmaking approach, these days focused on documentary, blend archival material and sometimes re-enactments with actors, resulting in unique insights and subtle visual commentary on the Soviet and ex-Soviet sphere. His latest nonfiction film, “State Funeral,” constructed from once-banned footage of the epic events surrounding Joseph Stalin’s death and funeral in 1953, is [...]

  • Robert De Niro Anna Paquin

    Robert De Niro Defends Anna Paquin's Few Lines in 'The Irishman'

    While subject predominantly to heaping praise, Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” has faced one criticism: that the most prominent female character in the movie, portrayed by Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin, speaks just six words in 10 minutes of screentime. Paquin plays Peggy Sheeran, the daughter of Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran. Throughout her life, she suspects [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad