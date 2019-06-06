The CW Expects Ad Increase for Primetime Shows

Advertisers want to visit “Riverdale” once again.

The CW expects to notch an increase in advertiser commitments for its primetime schedule, a sign of robust Madison Avenue activity in TV’s annual “upfront” sales market.

CW secured more in advance commitments than it did in 2018, according to a person familiar with the matter. The increase is believed to be the mid-single-digit percentage range.

In 2018, the network captured between $564.5 million and $631.8 million, according to Variety estimates, compared with between $490.9 million and $549.4 million in 2017.

The CW, a joint venture of CBS Corp. and AT&T, saw a whopping 15% increase in volume ast year after it added an extra night of original programming to its schedule.

The network, home to series such as “The Flash” and “Batwoman,” pitched advertisers on purchasing commercials inventory on both linear TV and streaming video, according to the person familiar with the matter, ad well as a stable schedule that will include 14 returning series.

