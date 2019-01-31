×
The CW Renews 10 Series, Including ‘Charmed,’ ‘Legacies,’ ‘Riverdale’

Charmed -- "Let This Mother Out" -- Image Number: CMD102a_0011.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melonie Diaz as Mel, Madeleine Mantock as Macy and Sarah Jeffery as Maggie -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Dean Buscher

The CW Network has renewed 10 primetime series for the 2019-2020 season, the company announced during its leg of the winter TCA press tour.

Charmed” and “Legacies” are getting second seasons, while “Black Lightning” and “Dynasty” are being greenlit for a third season. Rounding out the early renewals are “Riverdale,” “Arrow,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” and “Supernatural,” the latter of which will be going into its 15th season.

The CW’s expansion of its primetime schedule to six nights a week, including Sunday, has been an “unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers,” said The CW President Mark Pedowitz in a statement. The network said it is also continuing to add more year-round programming.

“The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning,” said Pedowitz. “These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.”

Specific premiere dates have yet to be announced.

Last week, The CW announced that it had picked up four pilots, including a “Jane the Virgin” spinoff titled “Jane the Novela” and a “Riverdale” spinoff “Katy Keene.” It also ordered a pilot for “The Lost Boys” and an untitled Nancy Drew project.

  Charmed -- "Let This Mother Out"

