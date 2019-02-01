CW Orders Pilot About Gender Non-Conforming High School Grad With Damon Wayans Jr. Producing

The CW has ordered a drama pilot for “Glamorous,” about a gender non-conforming teen who scores a job at a makeup company.

Written and executive produced by Jordon Nardino, the show centers around a gender non-conforming recent high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products they panned on YouTube.

Damon Wayans Jr. will executive produce with Kameron Tarlow of Wayans’ Two Shakes Entertainment banner co-executive producing. CBS Television Studios will produce.

The project is the first pilot Wayans will produce under his first-look deal with CBS TV Studios. Wayans, frequently one of the most in-demand stars during pilot season, secured the deal when he signed on to star in the CBS multi-cam comedy “Happy Together.” The show launched during the fall. Wayans is repped by WME.

Nardino’s previous credits include “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Quantico,” and “Desperate Housewives.” He is repped by WME.

“Glamorous” is the sixth pilot The CW has ordered thus far this pilot season. The broadcaster has previously ordered pilots like “Batwoman,” “The Lost Boys,” and an untitled Nancy Drew series.