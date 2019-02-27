×
CW’s ‘Katy Keene’ Pilot Adds Camille Hyde, Lucien Laviscount

CREDIT: Kenneth Medilo/ Russell Baer

Camille Hyde and Lucien Laviscount have joined the “Katy Keene” pilot at CW, Variety has learned.

They will play siblings Alexandra and Alexander Cabot respectively. Alexandra is described as a powerful, savvy and chic New York socialite. She is a Senior Vice President at her father’s company. Both respected and feared, Alexandra is competitive with her brother, Alexander, who has a very different vision for the record label.

Alexander is the CEO of his father’s company and dreams of rebooting its dormant record label division, which attracts him to Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray). He’s cut from a different cloth than his billionaire family, as he’d rather take the subway and listen to vinyl, and he secretly DJs at a dive club.

Hyde and Laviscount join previously announced cast members Murray, Jonny Beauchamp, and Julia Chan.

Hyde previously appeared on the popular Netflix mockumentary series “American Vandal.” Her other TV credits include “Heathers,” “The Good Doctor,” and “Suits.” She is repped by Paradigm, Mosaic, and Myman Greenspan.

Laviscount was last seen in the second and final season of the Sony-Crackle series “Snatch.” He also starred in the Ryan Murphy Fox series “Scream Queens.” His other roles include “Episodes” and “Skins.” He is repped by Gersh, Industry Entertainment, and Waring & McKenna in the UK.

A “Riverdale” spinoff based on the Archie Comics character of the same name, “Katy Keene” follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. This musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.

Robert Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi will write and executive produce, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater also executive producing. As Variety exclusively reported, Maggie Kiley will direct the pilot. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

