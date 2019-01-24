CW Orders Pilots for ‘Jane the Virgin’ Spinoff, ‘Lost Boys,’ ‘Katy Keene,’ Nancy Drew Project

The CW has picked up four pilots, including one for the potential spinoff of “Jane the Virgin.”

“Jane the Novela” is described as a telenovela anthology series in the tradition of “Jane the Virgin,” where each season is based on a different fictional novel “written by” Jane Villanueva and narrated by the author herself. The first installment takes place at a Napa Valley Vineyard, where family secrets–and family members–don’t stay buried for long.

Original series writer and co-executive producer Valentina Garza is onboard to write and executive produce the new project. “Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman, series star Gina Rodriguez, and series executive producers Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling are set to executive produce the spinoff, with Silberling also attached to direct. Joanna Klein, Emily Gipson, Jorge Granier and Gary Pearl will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce along with Sutton Street Productions, Rodriguez’s I Can and I Will Productions, and Silverman’s Propagate Content.

Next up is “Katy Keene,” a “Riverdale” spinoff based on the Archie Comics character of the same name. It follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. This musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.

Related 'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash TV Review: 'Roswell, New Mexico'

Robert Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi will write and executive produce, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater also executive producing. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The CW has also ordered a pilot for “The Lost Boys,” based on the Warner Bros. film of the same name. It takes place in the seaside town of Santa Carla, home to a beautiful boardwalk, all the cotton candy you can eat, and a secret underworld of vampires. After the sudden death of their father, two brothers move to Santa Carla with their mother, who hopes to start anew in the town where she grew up. But the brothers find themselves drawn deeper and deeper into the seductive world of Santa Carla’s eternally beautiful and youthful undead.

Heather Mitchell will write and executive produce. Rob Thomas and Dan Etheridge of Spondoolie Productions will executive produce along with Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Television. Rebecca Franko of Spondoolie will produce. Spondoolie and Gulfstream will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Finally, The CW has ordered the untitled Nancy Drew project to pilot. Set in the summer after her high school graduation,18-year-old Nancy Drew thought she’d be leaving her hometown for college, but when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation — and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.

Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will serve as writers and executive producers. Lis Rowinski will co-executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce along with Schwartz and Savage’s Fake Empire Productions.

These four projects join the CW’s only previous pilot order for this season, “Batwoman” starring Ruby Rose.