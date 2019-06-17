×
CW Announces Fall Premiere Dates for ‘Batwoman,’ Final Seasons of ‘Supernatural’ and ‘Arrow’

The CW has announced its fall 2019 television season premiere dates, including the launch of two new series “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew,” as well as the final season premieres for “Arrow” and “Supernatural.”

As previously announced at the network’s upfront ceremony in May, “Batwoman” will lead the new superhero Sunday nights, paired with “Supergirl.” That will start on October 6. Meanwhile, flagship demon-hunting drama “Supernatural” will be on the road to saying goodbye beginning Thursday, October 10. And “Arrow,” which launched a slew of DC Comics shows on the network, will also sign off this year, beginning its last season on October 15.

But first, kicking offf the network’s fall season is the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which will air over two consecutive nights, beginning Wednesday, October 2. The scripted line-up then begins Sunday, October 6 with the aforementioned “Batwoman” at 8 p.m. and “Supergirl” at 9 p.m. “Batwoman” will also air its first episode in encore performances on Monday, October 7 at 9 p.m. and Tuesday, October 8 at 9 p.m. “Arrow” will then take the Tuesday at 9 p.m. time slot beginning October 15.

The CW has set the sophomore season of “All American” to launch on Monday, October 7th at 8 p.m., while “The Flash” will premiere on Tuesday, October 8th at 8 p.m.

“Riverdale” will premiere its fourth season Wednesday, October 9 at 8 p.m., followed by the series premiere of “Nancy Drew” at 9 p.m. “Nancy Drew” will also receive the encore premiere treatment on Monday, October 14 at 9 p.m. “Black Lightning” will then slide into the Monday at 9 p.m. time slot with its third season premiere on October 21.

The final season of “Supernatural” premieres Thursday, October 10 at 8 p.m., followed by the second season of “Legacies” at 9 p.m.

“Charmed’s” second season will premiere Friday, October 11 at 8 p.m., followed by the third season of “Dynasty” at 9 p.m.

