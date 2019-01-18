×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: Curt Menefee on ‘Fox NFL Sunday,’ Colin Kaepernick and Rising Football Ratings

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
curt menefee tv take podcast
CREDIT: Variety

Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety‘s television podcast. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV, Daniel Holloway, talks with Curt Menefee, host of “Fox NFL Sunday,” the long-running pre-game show being inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame in April.

Menefee has a pretty packed week. Mondays are his weekend, he says, discussing the lead-up to the show — “That is the day I like to try to do stuff with the wife” — but reviewing what happened the day before or having to take interviews sometimes gets in the way of that. 

Preparation for the weekly live show begins Tuesday, and doesn’t stop until early Sunday morning leading up to the show’s airtime at 9 a.m.

Having been running since 1994, if it looks like he and his co-hosts Howie Long, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson and Michael Strahan are friends, it’s because they are.

“The guys don’t just pretend they like each other when they show up on Sunday. We genuinely do,” he says. “Our wives text each other like high school girls.”

What he loves about the 25-year-old show is that it’s 70% ad-libbed.

Related

“People go, ‘Oh, you guys laugh a lot.’ We laugh because we’re having a good time. I know for a fact that other network pregame shows [have] scripted in there, “laugh here” or “high five here,” he says.

He’s proud to say that they’ve been laughing genuinely since the beginning.

“When you try to memorize something, that’s where you mess up,” he says.

But football and the NFL have changed a lot in the last two and a half decades. Being what Menefee calls “the most popular thing in America,” football is more scrutinized now than ever. He argues that despite claims that the NFL’s ratings have drastically lowered, so have ratings for all of television. Of course, having the President of the United States “ripping the league” doesn’t help either, he adds.

Weighing in on the fallout from the player protests sparked by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Menefee recalled an oft-forgotten fact. 

“It was never about the military,” he says. In fact, Kaepernick wouldn’t even have kneeled if it weren’t for a fellow player, Army serviceman Nate Boyer, who told him that sitting down during the anthem could be seen as disrespectful to the armed services. Kaepernick, who only wanted to make a statement on social injustice, took a knee instead, under advice from Boyer. “People never heard that message,” Menefee says.

As for the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints’ NFC Championship matchup this weekend, “The Rams have better talent, but the Saints have a better team,” he says.

He expects this year’s super bowl will come down to the Saints vs. the Patriots. His money is on the Saints.

Later in the podcast, Variety‘s TV critics Daniel D’Addario and Caroline Framke discuss Showtime’s “Black Monday” and Comedy Central’s “The Other Two.”

New episodes of “TV Take” are available every Friday. Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, or anywhere you download podcasts. You can find past episodes here and on Apple Podcasts.

Curt Menefee photographed exclusively for the Variety TV Take podcast.
Dan Doperalski for Variety

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More TV

  • curt menefee tv take podcast

    Listen: Curt Menefee on 'Fox NFL Sunday,' Colin Kaepernick and Rising Football Ratings

    Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety‘s television podcast. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV, Daniel Holloway, talks with Curt Menefee, host of “Fox NFL Sunday,” the long-running pre-game show being inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame in April. Menefee has a pretty packed week. Mondays are his weekend, he says, discussing the [...]

  • A Quiet Place Roma Jack Ryan

    'A Quiet Place,' 'Roma,' 'Jack Ryan' Among Golden Reel Nominees for Sound Editing

    The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) announced nominations for its 66th annual Golden Reel Awards Friday. On the film side, “First Man,” Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” “A Quiet Place” and “Roma” led the way with three nominations each. Musical dramas “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Star Is Born” received two, as did “The Favourite.” Among broadcast [...]

  • Ashley Graham and Christie Brinkley'American Beauty

    Christie Brinkley, Ashley Graham on How 'American Beauty Star' Embraces Diversity

    Lifetime’s “American Beauty Star” has a new second season host who appreciates the contestants’ struggle for success as equally as their battle to break down diversity barriers in the fashion industry. “I have been doing this for almost 20 years… and people are finally catching up to what we’ve always known as normal,” the show’s [...]

  • Shazad Latif, Emily Coutts, Anthony Rapp,

    'Star Trek: Discovery' Boss Talks Tig Notaro, Picard Limited Series and Season 3

    There are many mysteries in the “Star Trek” universe. One of them was explained on Thursday night at the season two premiere party for “Star Trek: Discovery” in New York when showrunner Alex Kurtzman revealed the backstory of how Tig Notaro found her way onto a spaceship in the role of brilliant engineer Jet Reno. [...]

  • Wendy Williams

    Wendy Williams Takes Extended Leave From Daytime Talk Show

    Wendy Williams is taking an extended absence from her eponymous daytime talk show due to health complications after ongoing surgery for a shoulder fracture she said she sustained in December. “Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment,” according to a note from her family. “Wendy will [...]

  • Rick Gomez

    'NYPD Blue' Pilot at ABC Adds Rick Gomez in Series Regular Role

    The “NYPD Blue” sequel pilot has cast Rick Gomez in the series regular role of Det. Craig Pettibone, Variety has learned. Pettibone is studying law at night with the goal of passing the bar one day. Although he hasn’t passed it yet, he’s aggressive enough to be already drumming up clients by passing out his business [...]

  • Set di "Gomorra 3", regia di

    'My Brilliant Friend,' 'Gomorrah' Show Different Sides of Naples

    When Saverio Costanzo, the director of HBO and RAI’s “My Brilliant Friend,” started to plan how he would depict the grand but gritty city of Naples — one that’s so vivid in the imaginations of millions of Elena Ferrante readers, he quickly decided that the working-class neighborhood at the core of her four Neapolitan novels [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad