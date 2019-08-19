×

Altice USA Pacts With John Hendricks' CuriosityStream Service

Cynthia Littleton

Altice USA has set a deal with John Hendricks’ CuriosityStream to expand distribution of the science- and history-focused subscription streaming service.

The deal will make CuriosityStream available to all Altice USA’s 4.9 million customers across 21 states, including a big cluster serving New York and Connecticut. Altice also plans to add the CuriosityStream app to its digital operating system.

“We’re always looking at ways to enrich the customer experience, which is why we are pleased to bring CuriosityStream’s rich 4K visuals and storytelling to our Optimum and Suddenlink customers as a value-added benefit,” said Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA co-president and chief operating officer. “Whether through traditional video or digital streaming offerings, our platform enables the delivery of all types of content to our customers so they can access what they want, when they want it.”

CuriosityStream launched in 2015 as the brainchild of Hendricks, the founder of cable’s Discovery Channel. The service offers an array of documentary and factual programming for $3 a month or $20 a year.

John Hendricks, Founder and Chairman of CuriosityStream, commented: “Today, consumers are beginning to view on-demand streaming services that dependably deliver movies, general television entertainment and factual content, such as Netflix, Hulu and CuriosityStream respectively, as standard viewing requirements.  It is only natural that forward-leaning distributors such as Altice USA are finding ways to bundle top streaming services into their universal customer offerings.”

CuriosityStream content will also be added to Altice’s roster of on-demand programming distributed via its set-top boxes.

“With today’s announcement, nearly 5 million more households will be treated to thousands of the world’s best factual programs across all non-fiction genres including science, nature, history, technology, current events, lifestyles, human adventure, and more,” said Clint Stinchcomb, CuriosityStream president and CEO,

