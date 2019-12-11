×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HBO Sets ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 10 Premiere Date

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: HBO

“Curb  Your Enthusiasm” fans may struggle to do just that, as HBO has revealed the premiere date for season 10 of the Larry David comedy.

The show is set to return Jan. 19 on the premium cabler, with David once again playing a fictionalized version of himself as he stumbles from one faux-pas to the next.

“As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so,” as David put it when the season 10 renewal was announced almost exactly two years ago.

Season 10 will “continue to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect,” per HBO. The series is famously shot without a script, as cast members are given only outlines of scenes and often improvise lines.

Curb Your Enthusiasm” returned for a ninth season in 2017 following a six year absence from television. Season 9 garnered four Emmy nominations in 2018, including for best comedy series and best lead actor in a comedy series for David.

Returning series regulars for season 10 include David, Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis and JB Smoove. Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy is one of the new cast members joining for season 10, as Variety exclusively reported. The exact nature of Tweedy’s role is being kept under wraps.

Curb Your Enthusiasm” was created by and stars Larry David. David executive produces along with Garlin, Jeff Schaffer and Gavin Polone. Bob Einstein also starred in the series as Marty Funkhouser, but he passed away in January of this year.

HBO also released a trailer for the new season:

More TV

  • Simon Cowell Signs New Five-Year Deal

    Simon Cowell Signs New Five-Year Deal With Britain's ITV Amid 'AGT' Controversy

    Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and ITV have signed a new five-year deal amid the ongoing controversy over “America’s Got Talent” in the U.S. The agreement gives Britain’s biggest commercial broadcaster Syco’s shows for the next half-decade, including “Britain’s Got Talent,” which will be on ITV until 2024. The deal also covers “The X Factor,” which [...]

  • HBO Sets 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season

    HBO Sets 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 10 Premiere Date

    “Curb  Your Enthusiasm” fans may struggle to do just that, as HBO has revealed the premiere date for season 10 of the Larry David comedy. The show is set to return Jan. 19 on the premium cabler, with David once again playing a fictionalized version of himself as he stumbles from one faux-pas to the [...]

  • Brandi Rhodes attends New York Comic

    AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes to Deliver Keynote Address at NATPE 2020 (EXCLUSIVE)

    All Elite Wrestling’s Brandi Rhodes is set to deliver a keynote address at the annual National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) conference, which will take place in Miami in January. Rhodes serves as the chief brand officer of AEW in addition to working onscreen as in-ring talent. Her speech is titled “Building a Challenger [...]

  • Robin ThickeRobin Thicke in concert, Fox

    Robin Thicke Signs With ICM Partners

    Robin Thicke has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas. The multi-hyphenate is a featured panelist on Fox’s reality hit “The Masked Singer.” He’s also a busy recording and touring artist who had a smash hit in 2013 with “Blurred Lines,” which topped the pop charts for 12 weeks. His most recent release [...]

  • 'Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik' Renewed

    'Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik' Renewed for Season 2 at Comedy Central

    Anthony Jeselnik and tongue-in-cheek interviews are coming back. The comedian’s Comedy Central show “Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik” has been renewed for an eight-episode second season at the ViacomCBS-owned network. Season 1 of the series premiered in Sept., with each episode featuring an interview with one of Anthony’s friends, who happen to be some of the [...]

  • peabody awards

    Peabody Awards Add Six New Members to Board of Directors

    The organization that administers the Peabody Awards has announced six new members joining its board of directors, five on the East Coast, one on the West. The five members joining the East Coast board are journalist and producer Soledad O’Brien, NPR senior vice president of news and editorial director Nancy Barnes, Univision Communications executive vice president [...]

  • When They See Us Netflix

    SAG Award TV Nominations Make Up for Golden Globes' Mistakes

    Leave it to the Screen Actors Guild Awards to clean up the Golden Globes’ mess earlier this week. TV performers and shows that were inexplicably missing when the Hollywood Foreign Press announced their nominees on Monday were given their due when SAG announced its picks on Wednesday morning. Most notably, “When They See Us” star [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad