'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 10 Adds Wilco's Jeff Tweedy to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has been cast in the new season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The exact nature of Tweedy’s role in Season 10 of the HBO comedy is being kept under wraps. Tweedy is said to be good friends with Jeff Garlin, who stars on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” as Jeff Greene in addition to executive producing.

This will not be Tweedy’s first acting role, as he previously appeared in the role of Scott Tanner in multiple episodes of “Parks and Recreation.” He also portrayed himself in two episodes of “Portlandia” and in the feature film “Hearts Beat Loud.”

Tweedy founded Wilco in 1994. The band has released 10 studio albums including the Grammy Award-winning “A Ghost Is Born” in 2005. The singer and songwriter has also collaborated musically with the likes of Billy Bragg and Mavis Staples and launched a solo career in 2017. In November 2018, he released a memoir, “Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back).”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” returned for a ninth season in 2017 after airing its original series finale back in 2011. The show was renewed for a tenth season shortly after the ninth concluded in December 2017. The new season is expected to air in 2020. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” was created by and stars Larry David. David executive produces along with Garlin and Jeff Schaffer. The series also stars Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen. Bob Einstein starred in the series as Marty Funkhouser, but he passed away in January of this year.

