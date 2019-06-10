Byron Allen, ‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin to Receive Culture Creators Honors

The fourth edition of Culture Creators’ annual “Innovators and Leaders” Awards Brunch will take place on Friday, June 22 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Recognizing minorities in film, television, music and fashion, the event will honor Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios, with the Icon Award, and “Black-ish” star Marsai Martin as Innovator of the Year.

In the music category, Culture Creators will recognize Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas, and David Gross and Steve “O” Carless will accept a Social Action award on behalf of the late Nipsey Hussle; James Lopez of President Will Packer Productions takes the honor in film and television; and Antoine Phillips, vice president, brand and culture engagement for GUCCI, in fashion.

Allen’s Entertainment Studios operates nine cable channels including Weather Channel. The company, privately held solely by Allen, recently struck a deal to buy four small-market TV stations from Bayou City Broadcasting for $165 million.

Earlier this year, 14-year-old Martin signed a first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Her Genius Productions company is currently working on the comedy “StepMonster,” in which Martin will star as a teenager adjusting to life with a new stepmother.

Culture Creators was founded by Joi Brown who recently commented, “We create the culture behind the scenes that the world consumes. Imagine if we all worked together, became narrators of our own stories, built a supportive inclusive community that made room at the table for those who are ready?”

Past honorees include Tiffany Haddish, Jemele Hill, Kenya Barris and Charlamagne Tha God along with music executives Sylvia Rhone, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Kevin Liles and Andre Harrell.

See the full list of 2019 honorees below:

Icon Award

Byron Allen

Founder, Chairman and CEO, Entertainment Studios

Innovator of the Year

Marsai Martin

Actress, Film Director, Producer

Social Action “GAME CHANGER”

David Gross and Steve “O” Carless for Nipsey Hussle

Film & Television

James Lopez

President, Will Packer Productions

Business

Tiffany Warren

Senior VP, Chief Diversity Officer for Omnicom Group

President, AdColor

Technology

Morgan DeBaun, Founder & CEO Blavity Inc.

Iddris Sandu, Architect & Entrepreneur

Finance

Phyllis Newhouse

Founder & CEO of Xtreme Solutions, Inc. and Founder of ShoulderUp

Music

Pierre “P” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee

CEO and COO, Quality Control Music

Fashion

Antoine Phillips

Vice President, Brand and Culture Engagement, GUCCI

Sports

Alexys Feaster

Senior Director Player Development, NBA

Art

Simphiwe Ndzube