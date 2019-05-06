‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Queer Eye’ Lead Inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards Nominations

The nominations for the inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards have been announced.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” leads the way with five nominations including Competition Series, Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series and Male Star of the Year (RuPaul Charles). Close behind is Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” which has received nominations for Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty, Male Star of The Year (Jonathan Van Ness), and Structured Series.

The new awards ceremony, which is co-organized by the Broadcast Television Journalists Association and NPACT, recognizes excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

VH1 will be the media partner for the first ever Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, and will air the show on Sunday, June 9. The awards ceremony itself will take place Sunday, June 2.

Here are the nominations in full:

Competition Series

Making It (NBC)

Project Runway (Bravo)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor: David vs. Goliath (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

World of Dance (NBC)

Unstructured Series

Born This Way (A&E)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery)

Intervention (A&E)

Many Sides of Jane (A&E)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)

Structured Series

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)

Magic for Humans (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)

Business Show

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse)

Sports Show

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Losers (Netflix)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Sunderland ’Til I Die (Netflix)

Warriors of Liberty City (Starz)

Crime/Justice Show

Betrayed (ID)

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix)

In Pursuit with John Walsh (ID)

Making a Murderer: Part 2 (Netflix)

The Innocent Man (Netflix)

Ongoing Documentary Series

Chef’s Table (Netflix)

POV (PBS)

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth (Showtime)

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Vice (HBO)

Limited Documentary Series

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix)

Our Planet (Netflix)

Punk (Epix)

Shut Up and Dribble (Showtime)

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

Short Form Series

9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)

Biography Presents: History, Herstory (HISTORY)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV)

Comeback Kids (The Dodo)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)

Live Show

BUILD (AOL)

La Voz (Telemundo)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

Yellowstone Live (National Geographic)

Interactive Show

Talking Dead (AMC)

Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

You vs. Wild (Netflix)

Talk Show

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Warner Bros. Television/Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

Late-Night Talk Show

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Entertainment News Show

Access (NBCUniversal Television/Syndicated)

E! News (E!)

Entertainment Tonight (CBS Television/Syndicated)

Extra (Warner Bros. Television/Syndicated)

Inside Edition (CBS Television/Syndicated)

Culinary Show

Chopped (Food Network)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix)

The Great British Baking Show (PBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Game Show

Cash Cab (Discovery)

Common Knowledge (Game Show Network)

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)

Hollywood Game Night (NBC)

Jeopardy! (CBS Television/Syndicated)

Travel/Adventure Show

Expedition Unknown (Discovery)

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy (Netflix)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

The Voyager with Josh Garcia (NBC)

Animal/Nature Show

Amanda to the Rescue (Animal Planet)

Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)

Dynasties (BBC America)

Hostile Planet (National Geographic)

Our Planet (Netflix)

Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty

Project Runway (Bravo)

Project Runway All-Stars (Lifetime)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)

Relationship Show

Born This Way (A&E)

Dating Around (Netflix)

Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

The Bachelor (ABC)

Wife Swap (Paramount Network)

Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden

Home Town (HGTV)

Love It or List It (HGTV)

Property Brothers (HGTV)

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Trading Spaces (TLC)

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Crikey! It’s The Irwins (Animal Planet)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

Trading Spaces (TLC)

Show Host

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Stephen Colbert – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Busy Philipps – Busy Tonight (E!)

Jerry Seinfeld – Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Female Star of The Year

Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)

Marie Kondo – Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Samin Nosrat – Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix)

Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)

Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Male Star of The Year

David Attenborough – Our Planet (Netflix)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction by a Network or Streaming Platform

A&E

Bravo

FOX

Investigation Discovery (ID)

NBC

Netflix

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Production

A. Smith & Co. Productions

Big Fish Entertainment

Endemol Shine North America

Kreativ Inc.

The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)