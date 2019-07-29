×

Cristin Milioti to Star in HBO Max Series ‘Made for Love’

Cristin Milioti
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Cristin Milioti has been cast in the lead role of the HBO Max comedy series “Made for Love,” Variety has learned.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. Milioti will play Hazel Green, a woman who escapes her marriage to Byron Gogol, a sociopathic-trending tech billionaire, after he implants a chip in her head. The chip allows Byron unprecedented access to Hazel’s brain as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father and his sex doll.

Milioti is next set to appear in the Amazon series “Modern Love.” Her previous TV credits include “How I Met Your Mother,” “30 Rock,” “Fargo,” and “Black Mirror.” On the film side, she has appeared in movies like “The Wolf of Wall Street” and the upcoming “Palm Springs” opposite Andy Samberg.

She is repped by UTA and Untitled.

Made for Love” is being adapted for the screen by series showrunner Patrick Somerville. S.J. Clarkson is attached to direct and executive produce. Nutting, Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, and Dean Bakopoulos will also executive produce. Paramount Television will produce.

In addition to offering legacy content like “Friends” to subscribers, HBO Max is continuing to beef up its original offerings ahead of launch. It was recently announced that a new “Gossip Girl” series is in the works at the streamer, along with shows like an animated “Gremlins” series and shows starring Anna Kendrick and Ansel Elgort.

