You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Criss Angel to Guest Star in NBC Pilot ‘Like Magic’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Criss Angel
CREDIT: Jerry Metellus

World-famous magician Criss Angel is set to guest star in the NBC comedy pilot “Like Magic,” Variety has learned. He will play the role of Trent, the leader of the Ministry of Magic.

The workplace comedy follows an optimistic young woman (Jee Young Han) pursuing her dream to be a headlining magician in the eccentric and ego-driven world of the Magic Palace.

Angel is known for his A&E magic television series “Criss Angel Mindfreak,” for which he served as star, creator, executive producer, and director, as well as his Las Vegas stage show, books, music CDs, and more. He has also made guest appearances on programs such as “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “CSI: NY,” and “Rules of Engagement.” In 2009, Angel was named the magician of the decade by the International Magicians Society, and in 2017, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Angel is repped by APA and LBI.

The pilot will also star Rory O’Malley, Freddie Stroma, Hayley Magnus, French Stewart, and Mike Lane.

Like Magic” is written and executive produced by Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu. Matt Hubbard, Kelly Pancho, and Julie Anne Robinson will also executive produce, with Robinson also set to direct. Robinson will produce under the CannyLads Productions banner along with Pancho, with the company currently under an overall deal at Universal Television.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More TV

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Will Not Be 'Intimidated' Into Paying for Probe, Attorney Says

    Jussie Smollett’s attorney sent a defiant letter to the City of Chicago on Thursday evening, saying the “Empire” actor will not be “intimidated” into paying for the investigation of his alleged hate crime. The city has said it intends to sue Smollett to recoup the $130,000 in police overtime costs arising from the incident, which [...]

  • Pascal Breton French film producer Pascal

    Picture Perfect Federation, Michael Shamberg Team on 'Sisi' Series

    Picture Perfect Federation, the company recently launched by Patrick Wachsberger and Pascal Breton (pictured), has acquired adaptation rights to Allison Pataki’s novels “The Accidental Empress” and “Sisi: Empress on Her Own,” to produce a female-driven period series with a modern spin. The two novels chart the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria who is still [...]

  • Criss Angel

    Criss Angel to Guest Star in NBC Pilot 'Like Magic' (EXCLUSIVE)

    World-famous magician Criss Angel is set to guest star in the NBC comedy pilot “Like Magic,” Variety has learned. He will play the role of Trent, the leader of the Ministry of Magic. The workplace comedy follows an optimistic young woman (Jee Young Han) pursuing her dream to be a headlining magician in the eccentric and [...]

  • Timothy Simons and Ron Cephas Jones

    Timothy Simons and Ron Cephas Jones Join Hulu's 'Looking For Alaska'

    “Veep” star Timothy Simons and “This Is Us” actor Ron Cephas Jones have both been cast as series regulars in the upcoming Hulu limited series “Looking For Alaska,” Variety has learned. The 8-episode series  is based on the John Green novel of the same name and is told through the eyes of teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer), [...]

  • Killing Eve

    'Killing Eve' Costumes Get Creative Twists in Season 2

    Jodie Comer’s Villanelle astounded audiences with stunning designer clothing throughout Season 1 of BBC America’s breakthrough spy series “Killing Eve.” Who can forget the sight of her in that poofy pink Molly Goddard dress she wore to a therapy session, of all places? But the international assassin with a penchant for high fashion is on [...]

  • Adam Sandler

    Adam Sandler to Host 'Saturday Night Live' for the First Time

    Adam Sandler is returning to the show that turned him into a household name in the mid ’90s. On May 4, Sandler will return to “SNL” to make his hosting debut, alongside musical guest Shawn Mendes. Sandler joined the show as a writer in 1990 and was in the cast from 1991 to 95, creating [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad