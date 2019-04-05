Criss Angel to Guest Star in NBC Pilot ‘Like Magic’ (EXCLUSIVE)

World-famous magician Criss Angel is set to guest star in the NBC comedy pilot “Like Magic,” Variety has learned. He will play the role of Trent, the leader of the Ministry of Magic.

The workplace comedy follows an optimistic young woman (Jee Young Han) pursuing her dream to be a headlining magician in the eccentric and ego-driven world of the Magic Palace.

Angel is known for his A&E magic television series “Criss Angel Mindfreak,” for which he served as star, creator, executive producer, and director, as well as his Las Vegas stage show, books, music CDs, and more. He has also made guest appearances on programs such as “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “CSI: NY,” and “Rules of Engagement.” In 2009, Angel was named the magician of the decade by the International Magicians Society, and in 2017, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Angel is repped by APA and LBI.

The pilot will also star Rory O’Malley, Freddie Stroma, Hayley Magnus, French Stewart, and Mike Lane.

“Like Magic” is written and executive produced by Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu. Matt Hubbard, Kelly Pancho, and Julie Anne Robinson will also executive produce, with Robinson also set to direct. Robinson will produce under the CannyLads Productions banner along with Pancho, with the company currently under an overall deal at Universal Television.