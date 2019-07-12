×

Cris Abrego to Receive The Imagen President’s Award at the 34TH Annual Imagen Awards

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
'Make it Reality' book launch
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The Imagen Foundation announced that Cris Abrego will receive this year’s Imagen President’s Award at the 34th Annual Imagen Awards. Abrego is the chairman of Endemol Shine Americas and CEO of Endemol Shine North America.

The Imagen Awards was established in 1985 to encourage positive portrayals of Latinos in the media.

Cris Abrego has embraced his experiences and background which have allowed him to appreciate the value of diversity and inclusion both behind the scenes and in front of the camera,” said Helen Hernandez, president & founder if the Imagen Foundation. “He has understood the importance and the power of the U.S. Latino market and has endeavored to create and inspire content that speaks to our communities.”

Abrego oversees the North American and Latin American divisions of Endemol Shine Group.

“I am truly humbled that the Imagen Foundation has selected me for this incredible honor,” said Abrego. “Norman Lear, who founded the Imagen Awards and is a pioneer of inclusion in entertainment, is someone I have always admired and been inspired by. And the list of former recipients of the President’s Award is filled with some of the most talented and celebrated writers, producers and actors in our industry, many of whom have helped pave the way for Latinos in Hollywood.”

The 34th Annual Imagen Awards will take place on Saturday, August 10th, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

More TV

  • 'Make it Reality' book launch

    Cris Abrego to Receive The Imagen President's Award at the 34TH Annual Imagen Awards

    The Imagen Foundation announced that Cris Abrego will receive this year’s Imagen President’s Award at the 34th Annual Imagen Awards. Abrego is the chairman of Endemol Shine Americas and CEO of Endemol Shine North America. The Imagen Awards was established in 1985 to encourage positive portrayals of Latinos in the media. “Cris Abrego has embraced [...]

  • PEARSON -- Pictured: Gina Torres as

    How 'Pearson' Will Usher in a New Storytelling Era When 'Suits' Closes Down Shop

    When “Suits” closes the file on its final stretch of episodes this fall, it leaves behind a legacy of nine seasons, 134 episodes, two remakes (in Korea and Japan), a slew of international broadcasters, and a royal wedding that transformed series star Meghan Markle into a global, household name. The July 17 premiere also marks [...]

  • Atlanta FX

    Disney Shutting Down FX Plus Subscription Service

    The FX Plus subscription service is shutting down — another casualty of Disney’s acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, and a move coming as FX’s content is set to get funneled into the Disney-controlled Hulu service. FX Plus will no longer be available after Aug. 20, 2019, according to a notice on the [...]

  • Moon Landing

    Looking Back on the Moon Landing and the Giant Leap for TV Networks

    On July 16, 1969, Variety ran a package of stories under the headline “Greatest Show Off Earth,” detailing the three TV networks’ fever over the July 19 moon landing. CBS exec producer Robert Wussler predicted “the world’s greatest single broadcast.” Variety called it a “31-hour TV super-special,” running all day Sunday through midday Monday. The [...]

  • National Centre for Cinema and the

    International TV Newswire: French Fears, Televisa Struggles, Keshet Sales

    In this week’s International TV Newswire: Frédérique Bredin announces she won’t run for another term at France’s National Cinema Center (CNC); Mexican broadcaster Televisa’s profits plummet; HBO pre-buys Keshet’s “Our Boys” for Latin America and Europe; Patrick Vien changes roles at A+E; new Greek government re-aligns public broadcasters; and VODs are still under the upcoming [...]

  • Watch: Gemma Chan, Vicky McClure, Samantha

    Watch: Gemma Chan, Vicky McClure, Samantha Morton in Drama ‘I Am’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    The first-look trailer for female-led anthology series “I Am” sees Gemma Chan, Vicky McClure and Samantha Morton performing in the much-anticipated show for Channel 4 in the U.K. The series consists of three separate stories, each bearing the name of its lead character. It comes from BAFTA-winning writer and director Dominic Savage, who asked the [...]

  • Jackie Lee-Joe - Netflix CMO

    Netflix Hires BBC Studios' Jackie Lee-Joe as Chief Marketing Officer

    After a four-month search, Netflix has found its next CMO: Jackie Lee-Joe, the former chief marketing officer of BBC Studios. Lee-Joe succeeds Kelly Bennett, who announced his retirement from the company earlier this year. She will start at Netflix in September and will be based in Los Angeles. Netflix’s pick of Lee-Joe, an Australian national [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad