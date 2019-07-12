Cris Abrego to Receive The Imagen President’s Award at the 34TH Annual Imagen Awards

The Imagen Foundation announced that Cris Abrego will receive this year’s Imagen President’s Award at the 34th Annual Imagen Awards. Abrego is the chairman of Endemol Shine Americas and CEO of Endemol Shine North America.

The Imagen Awards was established in 1985 to encourage positive portrayals of Latinos in the media.

“Cris Abrego has embraced his experiences and background which have allowed him to appreciate the value of diversity and inclusion both behind the scenes and in front of the camera,” said Helen Hernandez, president & founder if the Imagen Foundation. “He has understood the importance and the power of the U.S. Latino market and has endeavored to create and inspire content that speaks to our communities.”

Abrego oversees the North American and Latin American divisions of Endemol Shine Group.

“I am truly humbled that the Imagen Foundation has selected me for this incredible honor,” said Abrego. “Norman Lear, who founded the Imagen Awards and is a pioneer of inclusion in entertainment, is someone I have always admired and been inspired by. And the list of former recipients of the President’s Award is filled with some of the most talented and celebrated writers, producers and actors in our industry, many of whom have helped pave the way for Latinos in Hollywood.”

The 34th Annual Imagen Awards will take place on Saturday, August 10th, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.