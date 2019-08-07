‘Criminal Minds’ Creator Jeff Davis Inks Overall Deal With Fox Entertainment

Jeff Davis has signed an exclusive broadcast-only overall deal with Fox Entertainment. This marks the first such deal for Fox since the broadcaster became a standalone entity following the 21st Century Fox-Disney merger.

“Jeff is a singular talent with a unique voice. His ability to create an incredibly wide range of shows – from character-driven procedurals like ‘Criminal Minds’ to pop culture-piercing coming-of-age stories like ‘Teen Wolf’ – is what makes this deal so significant,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “As the company’s first direct overall deal, it has even greater significance because it underscores our commitment to being in business with the industry’s best creators – and offering them flexibility and backend, both rare commodities in today’s marketplace.”

Under the terms of the deal, Davis will develop scripted dramas for Fox. Davis created CBS’ hit series, “Criminal Minds,” which is set to wrap up a 15-season run during the 2019-2020 season. He also developed and served as showrunner on the hit MTV series “Teen Wolf,” which ran for 100 episodes. Thorn served as an executive producer on that series. Davis and producer David Janollari are currently working on a pilot for Syfy based on the classic series “Night Gallery.”

Related 'American Crime Story' Season 3 to Tackle Clinton Impeachment With Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky FX Boss John Landgraf Talks Continuing Diversity Efforts, 'Curatorial Filter' in Peak TV Era

“Producing the pilot of ‘Teen Wolf’ with Michael Thorn not only began one of the best professional experiences I’ve had, but set a high bar for collaborative partners that I’ve sought to replicate ever since,” Davis added. “The chance to do it again with him, Charlie Collier, Charlie Andrews, Gabriel Marano and the rest of their team at FOX was one I couldn’t pass up.”

Davis is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Jackoway Tyerman.

Davis’ deal comes as Fox looks to bolster its creative roster now that it is without a vertically integrated studio. It was announced Tuesday that Fox had acquired Bento Box Entertainment, the animation house behind the hit Fox series “Bob’s Burgers.” Fox had also previously struck a deal with Gail Berman and her new company SideCar, which will serve as a content incubator under the Fox banner.