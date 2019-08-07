×

‘Criminal Minds’ Creator Jeff Davis Inks Overall Deal With Fox Entertainment

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeff Davis
CREDIT: Andrew Gleason

Jeff Davis has signed an exclusive broadcast-only overall deal with Fox Entertainment. This marks the first such deal for Fox since the broadcaster became a standalone entity following the 21st Century Fox-Disney merger.

“Jeff is a singular talent with a unique voice. His ability to create an incredibly wide range of shows – from character-driven procedurals like ‘Criminal Minds’ to pop culture-piercing coming-of-age stories like ‘Teen Wolf’ – is what makes this deal so significant,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “As the company’s first direct overall deal, it has even greater significance because it underscores our commitment to being in business with the industry’s best creators – and offering them flexibility and backend, both rare commodities in today’s marketplace.”

Under the terms of the deal, Davis will develop scripted dramas for Fox. Davis created CBS’ hit series, “Criminal Minds,” which is set to wrap up a 15-season run during the 2019-2020 season. He also developed and served as showrunner on the hit MTV series “Teen Wolf,” which ran for 100 episodes. Thorn served as an executive producer on that series. Davis and producer David Janollari are currently working on a pilot for Syfy based on the classic series “Night Gallery.”

Related

“Producing the pilot of ‘Teen Wolf’ with Michael Thorn not only began one of the best professional experiences I’ve had, but set a high bar for collaborative partners that I’ve sought to replicate ever since,” Davis added. “The chance to do it again with him, Charlie Collier, Charlie Andrews, Gabriel Marano and the rest of their team at FOX was one I couldn’t pass up.”

Davis is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Jackoway Tyerman.

Davis’ deal comes as Fox looks to bolster its creative roster now that it is without a vertically integrated studio. It was announced Tuesday that Fox had acquired Bento Box Entertainment, the animation house behind the hit Fox series “Bob’s Burgers.” Fox had also previously struck a deal with Gail Berman and her new company SideCar, which will serve as a content incubator under the Fox banner.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the

    Emmys: Fox Confirms This Year's Awards Show Won't Have a Host

    There will be no host on this year’s Primetime Emmy telecast. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier confirmed the news on Wednesday morning during the network’s portion of the Television Critics Assn. press tour. Variety first reported in June that the network, producers and Television Academy were leaning toward going host-less with this year’s ceremony. And [...]

  • Oprah Winfrey David Makes Man

    Oprah Winfrey Recalls First Time Toni Morrison Was a Guest on Her Show

    “The very first time I had her on the Oprah show, she said to me, ‘I’ve always known I was gallant.’ I was like ‘Who the hell knows they’re gallant?'” Oprah Winfrey told reporters of her late friend and creative collaborator Toni Morrison on Tuesday night at the premiere of OWN’s original series “David Makes [...]

  • Jeff Davis

    'Criminal Minds' Creator Jeff Davis Inks Overall Deal With Fox Entertainment

    Jeff Davis has signed an exclusive broadcast-only overall deal with Fox Entertainment. This marks the first such deal for Fox since the broadcaster became a standalone entity following the 21st Century Fox-Disney merger. “Jeff is a singular talent with a unique voice. His ability to create an incredibly wide range of shows – from character-driven [...]

  • Glow TV Show Netflix

    'GLOW' Team Talks Re-Creating 1980s Las Vegas as a 'Claustrophobic Place'

    Las Vegas is a “city that erases itself and builds itself anew to keep up with the times and the consumerism,” says “GLOW” co-creator and co-showrunner Carly Mensch. So when she and co-creator and co-showrunner Liz Flahive decided to set their 1980s women’s wrestling comedy in Sin City for its third season, they knew production [...]

  • Nancy Drew Bat Woman the CW

    The CW Looks to the Future as Its Parent Companies Evolve

    It’s been more than 13 years since netlets The WB and UPN joined forces to form The CW network. The joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS continues to hum along as a broadcast home for fare from both companies’ in-house TV studios, such as upcoming series “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew.” But as each owner [...]

  • Amy Carney Fox Entertainment

    Fox Entertainment Names Amy Carney Chief Operating Officer

    Amy Carney, most recently Sony Picture Television’s head of ad sales, strategy and research, has been appointed chief operating officer for Fox Entertainment. There she will oversee research, strategy and operations for the company. “I’m pleased to welcome Amy to FOX Entertainment. She’s a smart, sophisticated leader whose passion and professionalism I’ve admired for years,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad