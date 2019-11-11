×

CBS Announces ‘Criminal Minds’ Final Season Premiere Date

"300" – When Reid and Garcia are abducted by Benjamin Merva (Michael Hogan), it's up to the rest of the team to find them. The BAU finds surprising clues in their own history to solve why the two heroes have been targeted by a mass murderer. It's a race to save them before a "Believers" prophecy is fulfilled, on the 14th season premiere of CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, Oct. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.Pictured: Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis), Daniel Henney (Matt Simmons), Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), Joe Mantegna (David Rossi)
CBS has announced the premiere date for the final season of “Criminal Minds,” as well as for its two new midseason dramas.

The 15th and last season of the Jeff Davis-created show will be given a two-hour premiere on Jan. 8. The day before that, “FBI” spinoff “FBI: Most Wanted” debuts in the 10 p.m. time slot, and then the Edie Falco series “Tommy” will make its entrance on Feb. 6 at 10 p.m.

Tommy” is taking the place of “Evil,” which ends its 13-episode first season run and will return for a second later in 2020. The network ordered full seasons of its four other freshman shows back in October.

Also of note on the schedule is the milestone 40th season premiere of “Survivor” on Feb. 12.

Criminal Mindsrevolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country’s most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again. The final season will star Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney.

In “Tommy,” which CBS describes as equal parts political, procedural and family drama, Falco stars as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles. A true blue New Yorker, Abigail “Tommy” Thomas (Falco) uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland. Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Thomas Sadoski, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Joseph Lyle Taylor and Vladimir Caamaño also star.

FBI: Most Wanted” stars Julian McMahon in a drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix (McMahon) oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field. Roxy Sternberg, Nathaniel Arcand, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Kellan Lutz also star.

Check out CBS’s midseason schedule below (new shows are marked in bold):

Tuesday, Jan. 7

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. “NCIS”

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. “FBI”

10 p.m. – 11 p.m. “FBI: Most Wanted” (Series premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 8

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. “Undercover Boss” (Ninth season premiere)

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. “Criminal Minds” (Two-hour 15th season premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 15

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. “Undercover Boss”

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. “Criminal Minds” (Regular Time Period)

10 p.m. – 11 p.m. “S.W.A.T.”

Thursday, Feb. 6

8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. “Young Sheldon”

8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. “The Unicorn”

9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. “Mom”

9:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. “Carol’s Second Act”

10 p.m. – 11 p.m. “Tommy” (Series premiere)

Friday, Feb. 7

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. “MacGyver” (Fourth season premiere)

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. “Hawaii Five-0” (New time period)

10 p.m. – 11 p.m. “Blue Bloods”

Wednesday, Feb. 12

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. “Survivor” (Two-hour 40th season premiere)

10 p.m. – 11 p.m. “Criminal Minds”

Sunday, Feb. 16

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. “God Friended Me”

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. “NCIS: Los Angeles”

10 p.m. – 11 p.m. “NCIS: New Orleans” (New time period)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. “Survivor” (Regular time period)

9 p.m. – 11 p.m. “Criminal Minds” (Two-hour series finale)

